Movie quote searches and 4 other things you can do with Sky Q's new voice control

Sky Q’s nifty Touch Remote has had a mic and voice search button ever since it launched last year but until now it’s been about as useful as a shovel made of fudge.

That’s about to change as Sky starts rolling out an update that’ll switch on your Q box’s voice search skills across all live and on-demand TV (although it might take a month or so to get to everyone). It had already reached our box when we turned it on this morning and results are impressive. It's practically instant and seems to cope well with slight hesitations.

But beyond saying the name of whatever it is you want to watch, what else can you do with it? Hold down the button on the side of your remote and give one of these a go...