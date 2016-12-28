The most anticipated gadgets of 2017

2016 was a huge year for tech: HTC Vive, OnePlus 3, Sky Q. The list goes on.

Thing is, 2016 is over. It’s done. No-one cares any more. Why? Because there are a whole new 365 days coming - and you can bet your hard-earned dollar that they’ll be jam-packed with enough shiny kit to send a rocket into space. Figuratively.

What can you expect? Aside from the usual raft of updates, upgrades and flagship tweaks - think smartphones, laptops and tablets - there’s also guaranteed to be a host of hot stuff hitting shelves, the likes of which we’ve never seen before.

Oh, you want some actual examples? Well, that’s good - because we’ve cobbled together this list of the 10 gadgets due in 2017 that have got us properly quivering with anticipation. Enjoy.