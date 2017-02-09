The most anticipated cameras of 2017

Smartphones may have turned the whole world into photographers, but no mobile phone can replicate the feel of shooting with a real camera.
Thankfully, camera companies are showing no signs of throwing in the towel and making apps rather than hardware: 2016 was a fantastic year for digital camera launches, with the likes of the Sony RX10 III, the Fujifilm X-T2 and the Canon EOS 80D all seriously wowing us.
If anything, though, 2017 might be even more exciting for shutterbugs. Why? Well, there’s a bunch of incredible cameras coming that we already know all about, and a bunch of other possibilities teased by the online rumour mill. Read on and we’ll clue you in…
Fujifilm X-T20
It’s only February, and it’s not even out yet, but the X-T20 is already shaping up to be Stuff’s camera of the year. Why? Well, because it features pretty much all the bits and pieces that have made the X-T2 our favourite compact system camera while costing only half the price.
Yes, for just £800 you get the 24.3MP APS-C sensor, 4K video recording, scorchingly fast and laser-accurate 49-point autofocus system and huge OLED viewfinder that caused us to fall head-over-heels in love with the X-T2. There’s also a new touchscreen, which opens up the always-handy (no pun intended, honest) ability to prod on-screen areas to set a focus point.
Simply put, we’ve got exceedingly high hopes for this one – our hands-on suggested it offered the best of its pricier cousin’s specs and features with no major exclusions – so check back soon for a full review.
It’s expected to go on sale later in February, so we’re hoping our sample arrives in the post any day now…
Due: February 2017
Price: £800
Excitement rating: 10/10
More info: Fujifilm X-T20 hands-on review
Panasonic Lumix GH5
Another imminent release that we’ve already enjoyed some hands-on time with is the Panasonic GH5 – the Japanese company’s next flagship CSC. As such, it’s priced for pros and enthusiasts rather than your average weekend photography dabbler, but those who make the investment are promised something special.
For starters, the GH5 can record 4K video at a smooth and steady 60fps (double the frame rate of most 4K cameras) and, following a firmware update scheduled later in 2017, with 10-bit colour depth and High Dynamic Range compatibility too. That little lot makes it the most advanced consumer camera for 4K on the market.
It improves on the current GH4 flagship in numerous other ways too: a 20.3MP sensor replacing a 16MP one; a bigger, better OLED viewfinder; boosted autofocus capabilities and 5-axis image stabilisation. And like the GH4, it’s got a hardy dust- and waterproof construction to shrug off the worst of the British weather.
Once again, we hope to give the GH5 the full review treatment very soon.
Due: March 2017
Price: £1700
Excitement rating: 9/10
More info: Panasonic GH5 hands-on review
Pentax KP
Given its glorious history – particularly in analogue photography – Pentax is too often overlooked these days. But the imminently-launching KP DSLR is clamouring for a share of the limelight… thanks to its skills in low light.
In many ways, the KP appears to be a fairly standard mid-to-high spec DSLR – the 24.3MP APS-C sensor, 4K video recording, weatherproof construction and sensor-shift image stabilisation all sound nice, but hardly anything out of the ordinary these days.
Delve a little deeper into the spec sheet however, and one number leaps out: the maximum sensitivity of ISO 819,200. With most cameras in this price range only going up to ISO 25,600 or ISO 56,200, the KP should be the absolute master of low-light photography, capturing sharper shots at faster shutter speeds than competitors. That could be handy for something as simple as getting better snaps of your pals in the pub, but twinned with the KP’s Star Stream mode, which cleverly shifts the sensor on long nighttime exposures to get clearer photos of stars, it could make the KP the camera of choice for astral-body-admiring astrophotographers.
Due: Imminently
Price: £1100
Excitement rating: 8/10
Fujifilm GFX 50S
The second Fujifilm camera in our list of lust is decidedly different from the first. In fact, the GFX 50S has very little in common with anything else in this article, because it’s a medium format camera, sporting a 51.4MP sensor that’s absolutely huge – almost twice the size of a full frame sensor, in fact.
That means that, assuming you get the lighting and settings on the nose, you can capture billboard-quality images with this camera. And that’s rare for anything in this price range and size.
Yes, while the GFX 50S is going to set buyers back a cool £6200, it’s pretty cheap by modern medium format standards – you’d pay £11,000 for a Leica S. Do bear in mind that you’ll need to fork out at least £1400 for a lens, though.
Could it be the camera that makes medium format mainstream? We’ll find out soon, because it’s going on sale in March.
Due: March 2017
Price: £6200
Excitement rating: 8/10
More info: Fujifilm GFX 50S hands-on review
Kodak Super 8
The Super 8 camera made its debut over 50 years ago, making home movies accessible to the masses and providing inspiration for a generation of film directors (it’s how Christopher Nolan, for one, got started) – and Kodak is bringing it back this year.
This isn’t just some retro-looking digital camcorder, though; it’s a modern interpretation that sticks with analogue film cartridges, albeit sprinkling on some digital seasoning in the form of optional audio recording and an electronic viewfinder to aid composition. And when you send your cartridges to Kodak for processing, you'll get a digital version sent back to you. Well, what’d be the point of shooting a film if you couldn’t upload it straight to YouTube, eh?
We don’t know when the Super 8 is coming out (other than sometime in 2017) or how much it’ll cost (although Kodak originally stated it would be “up to US$750”). What we do know is that we want one.
Due: 2017
Price: TBA
Excitement rating: 8/10
More info: Kodak's 21st century Super 8 camera looks stunning