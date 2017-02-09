The most anticipated cameras of 2017

Smartphones may have turned the whole world into photographers, but no mobile phone can replicate the feel of shooting with a real camera.

Thankfully, camera companies are showing no signs of throwing in the towel and making apps rather than hardware: 2016 was a fantastic year for digital camera launches, with the likes of the Sony RX10 III, the Fujifilm X-T2 and the Canon EOS 80D all seriously wowing us.

If anything, though, 2017 might be even more exciting for shutterbugs. Why? Well, there’s a bunch of incredible cameras coming that we already know all about, and a bunch of other possibilities teased by the online rumour mill. Read on and we’ll clue you in…