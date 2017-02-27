LG G6 vs Samsung Galaxy S7: the weigh-in

While the OnePlus 3T currently leads our list of the top smartphones out today, it's propelled in large part by value. When it comes to the best phone regardless of price, the Samsung Galaxy S7 still gets our vote.

It's just an amazing handset, from the stunning display to the amazing camera, sleek design, waterproofing, battery life, VR support, and other perks. And the curvy Galaxy S7 Edge is essentially just as strong a pick. But the Galaxy S7 is about a year old, and the Galaxy S8 may still be a couple months out.

And here comes the LG G6 waltzing in as a new heavyweight contender. Bouncing back from last year's semi-misfire of the modular G5, the LG G6 has top-of-the-line everything and looks like LG's best effort in years.

After a couple rounds of Samsung dominance, can LG take the throne? Here's a look at how the LG G6 stacks up to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in terms of specs and abilities.