LG G6 vs Google Pixel: the weigh-in

There's a fair bit to like about the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, the first smartphones designed in-house by the company behind Android.
They were the first phones packing Android 7.0 Nougat and the Google Assistant from day one, so they certainly act like high-end handsets, plus they both have amazing main cameras.
Unfortunately, when put against the top of the top-tier Android competition, the Pixel falls short in some key ways – much like last year's LG G5 did. Although a rather capable and intriguing phone on its own, the G5's focus on modular accessories ultimately didn't attract a lot of attention from flagship buyers.
Luckily, LG looks to be well back on track with the newly-announced G6, an appealing slab of top-end tech with a focus on a stunning, extra-tall screen with minimal bezel. We came away impressed from our hands-on, and think it could be one of this year's top phones.
Can the G6 overcome the ghost of last year's G5, and more crucially, can it outrank the Google Pixel and stand in the pantheon of today's excellent Androids? Here's our early view based on our time with LG's upcoming device.
Design: Gotta be G6
It's obvious: the Google Pixel and Pixel XL look just like the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (and 6/6s and 6/6s Plus) at a glance, but as is often the case, the imitation doesn't quite live up to the original. Nor does it really compare to some of the more alluring Android handsets out there today, such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 and OnePlus 3T.
The glass cutout accent on the back is kind of neat, while the Very Blue colour choice (finally headed to the UK) is certainly eye-catching, but the big bezels and antenna lines don't stack up against the top Androids today. And it's not even water-resistant. C'mon, Google.
Luckily, we feel a lot more strongly about the LG G6. Just look at the front of it: the screen takes up more than 85% of the face, with minimal bezel all around to accentuate what you're looking at and playing. And the little rounded edges on the screen are a nice touch, as well.
All told, the design seems ultra-refined and premium, with Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides, high tensile metal holding it all together, IP68 water resistance, and a well-placed fingerprint sensor on the back. It's a beautiful-looking phone, not to mention a big step up from the G5.
Screen: Big and bold
One of the big drawbacks of the standard Google Pixel was its insistence on a 1080p display despite competing against flagships with Quad HD panels. Granted, the Pixel's 5in screen is still sharper than the standard iPhone 7, but it's a step down from the Samsung Galaxy S7 and even the LG G5. The Pixel XL, however, packed a 5.5in Quad HD screen for the extra cash.
Like the G5 last year, the LG G6 has its own Quad HD screen – but this isn't the same panel. For one thing, it's taller: LG opted for an uncommon 18:9 aspect ratio for the phone, which means the screen's a little wider than traditional widescreen (16:9) in landscape mode. Luckily, LG has modes that re-render content to fit the screen without obvious stretching.
It's not just a taller screen, either. The 5.7in IPS display also has a wider colour gamut to support high dynamic range (HDR), which delivers more contrast between bright and dark colours and will make supported content absolutely pop on the thing.
Netflix will add HDR support to its Android app, which means we'll be able to experience Iron Fist and House of Cards at their best even when on the go. That sounds awesome.
Power: All the same?
It's a wash here: the Pixel and Pixel XL just launched a few months back, and both feature Qualcomm's currently top-of-the-line Snapdragon 821 chip, which runs about 10% faster than the previous 820. Both Pixel phones also have 4GB RAM within.
And the LG G6? That's right: a Snapdragon 821 with 4GB RAM alongside. Both also run Android 7.0 Nougat with the Google Assistant, although we'll have to see whether LG's own skinning slows down the OS on the G6. From what we've seen and tried so far, it seemed plenty zippy.
Camera: Pixel packs a punch
If there's one thing we can say in absolute praise for the Pixel and Pixel XL, without any reservation whatsoever, it's that both of Google's phones have fantastic back cameras. It's the same 12.3 megapixel shooter on both, in fact, and it's right up there with the Samsung Galaxy S7 and iPhone 7 Plus as the best around.
During our testing, we found the Pixel to take excellent snaps with the HDR+ mode engaged, and the blend of phase detection and laser autofocus produced sharp low-light results. That's true even without optical image stabilisation, although it's also worth noting that the electronic video stabilisation here is fabulous.
We'll have to see whether the LG G6 can come close to matching the Pixel in this category. The G5's dual back cameras were pretty stellar aside from the fact that one was 16MP and the other 8MP, which meant your field of vision (FOV) choice also came with a quality choice.
However, the G6 keeps the duo but levels them out at 13MP apiece, meaning you should see great results at both 71° (standard) and 125° (wide angle). And it uses solely phase detection autofocus, switching from last year's laser tech. If the LG G6 doesn't end up topping the Pixel, we still expect that it'll come pretty close.
Perks: Pick and choose
When it comes to extra highlights, the Pixel's biggest is surely Google Daydream. Both Pixel phones support Google's own mobile VR platform, which has seen a steady stream of fresh content released since the debut, even if there's not quite as much as on Samsung's Gear VR just yet.
However, the Pixel phones lack microSD support for expandable storage, and neither phone offers water resistance. For an Android flagship released in late 2016, both omissions are pretty significant and unfortunate.
The LG G6 covers both of those bits, with a microSD slot and IP68 water and dust resistance within. However, so far, LG hasn't said anything about any kind of virtual reality support for the device. The LG 360 VR headset for the LG G5 wasn't very good, but maybe LG has something more refined or enticing in the works.
Overall: LG's looking good
The Google Pixel already seemed to fall a little short of the competition when it debuted last autumn. Despite being Google's own model of how an Android phone should look and act, it only seemed to nail the latter part – given the price, looking and feeling like an iPhone knockoff didn't really inspire a lot of excitement.
The Pixel XL was the better pick of the bunch, especially with that Quad HD display, but the added cost was pretty daunting. Both are very good devices in an era of brilliant flagships.
And the LG G6 could be the next brilliant flagship on the market, if it lives up to the strong potential we've seen so far. Ditching last year's modular phase seems to be for the best here, as the G6 is instead focused on delivering strong tech and pristine looks within a durable, reliable handset. We'll find out for sure once we put it through a full review soon.