LG G6 vs Google Pixel: the weigh-in

There's a fair bit to like about the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, the first smartphones designed in-house by the company behind Android.

They were the first phones packing Android 7.0 Nougat and the Google Assistant from day one, so they certainly act like high-end handsets, plus they both have amazing main cameras.

Unfortunately, when put against the top of the top-tier Android competition, the Pixel falls short in some key ways – much like last year's LG G5 did. Although a rather capable and intriguing phone on its own, the G5's focus on modular accessories ultimately didn't attract a lot of attention from flagship buyers.

Luckily, LG looks to be well back on track with the newly-announced G6, an appealing slab of top-end tech with a focus on a stunning, extra-tall screen with minimal bezel. We came away impressed from our hands-on, and think it could be one of this year's top phones.

Can the G6 overcome the ghost of last year's G5, and more crucially, can it outrank the Google Pixel and stand in the pantheon of today's excellent Androids? Here's our early view based on our time with LG's upcoming device.