LG G6 vs Apple iPhone 7: the weigh-in

Apple has used the same core design for the last three mainline iPhone models, with last autumn's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus delivering the ultimate versions of its flagship handset.

LG hasn't followed quite the same approach. The LG G5 scrapped the G4's more traditional design for one with modular, snap-on accessories, but while there were good ideas in the mix, it didn't catch on – and the G5 wasn't better than the top competition on either the Android or iOS side of things.

Luckily, the LG G6 looks like a much stronger effort. Ditching the modular trend, the G6 is just a straight up slab of wonderphone, based on what we've seen and tried so far, with a big and bold screen, appealing design, and plenty of power within.

Revealed at MWC, the LG G6 looks like a strong contender to put against the coming wave of expected handsets from Samsung and HTC, but how does it stack up compared to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in terms of specs and features? Here's a closer look.