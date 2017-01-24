LG G6: Everything we know so far

How do you trump a whole new type of smartphone?

When LG delivered the G5 last year, it brought to the table the most usable example of a modular mobile to date.

With a switchable bumper plate and add-ons that included camera and hi-fi modules, the G5 represented what we thought might just be the future for phones. And, while the modularity didn't catch on as LG had hoped, it was still an impressive demonstration.

So, where will LG go next? The good news is that we won't have to wait long to find out: almost all of the evidence points towards an end-of-February launch, just in time for MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

To keep you in the loop until then, we've collected, sifted and sorted all of the knowledge, leaks and rumours doing the rounds about the G6.