Ikea Smart Lighting vs Philips Hue: the weigh-in

Let's start with one of the main differences between the systems vying to be the lights of your life: versatility and colour options.

Philips Hue just keeps expanding and enhancing its smart lighting team, despite being largely unchallenged. You've got colour-changing bulbs, plain white bulbs, stick-anywhere lightstrips, unique Bloom and Iris bulbs, an array of table, ceiling, and wall lights, a motion sensor, and various switches. You can also pair up to 50 devices to a single bridge.

Ikea's offering is noticeably simpler, which is understandable in these early days. The Trådfri starter kit (Trådfri being the name of the Ikea's smart LED bulb and its companion app) comes with two E27 "white spectrum" screwbulbs, the wireless bridge (which you need in order to use the app), and a portable remote. You can also get a dimming kit with a bulb, a wireless motion sensor with bulb, and a dimmable warm light bulb with remote. GU10 and E14 bulbs are available, too.

Uniquely, Ikea's Home Smart lighting comes in large light door and light panel offerings, with flat LED lights that can be affixed to various Ikea cabinets, or mounted on a wall or ceiling if you have rooms without much natural light.

The one thing missing from all of Ikea's options so far? Colour. While the varying white bulbs make Trådfri an easy swap for the average buyer's existing lamps and fixtures, the lack of colour-changing LED bulbs is the biggest omission from the line. It's also one of the absolute coolest things about smart lighting, so that's disappointing.

Winner: Philips Hue (unless you want smart, illuminating cabinet doors)