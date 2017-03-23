Huawei P10 vs Google Pixel

We've seen the iPhone's strong influence across Androids over the years, whether it's with hardware or software, and that's definitely still true today with both the Google Pixel and Huawei P10.

Released last autumn, the Pixel was Google's first "in-house" smartphone – and a clear shot at trying to mimic its biggest rival not only in hardware design, but also in providing a more harmonious vision of hardware and software as one. It doesn't hurt that the Pixel also has one of the absolute best cameras around.

Meanwhile, the P10 builds upon last year's P9 and likewise does an uncanny iPhone impression at a glance. However, this Android bests Apple's handset in a lot of ways, and holds up well in many regards compared to top-tier Android competition, whether it's with processing power or camera capabilities.

Both of these pricey Android flagships seem like a chip off the ol' Apple, but each handset offers compelling reasons to savour the best of both mobile worlds. Trying to decide between the Pixel and P10? Here's how they stack up, now that we've put both through our review gauntlet.