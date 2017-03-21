Huawei P10 vs Apple iPhone 7

If you like the look of an iPhone but don't, you know, actually want an iPhone, your best bet of late has been the strong-yet-flawed Google Pixel. But that may change with the release of the Huawei P10.

It might not act exactly like an Apple device, since the P10 is an Android Nougat-toting beast, but it certainly looks the part – and likewise feels like a top-of-the-line device. It doesn't match its Android flagship counterparts on every top spec, but it's close enough to be in the running to fill your pocket.

On the other hand, if you dig the iPhone, why not just get an iPhone 7? We'd give the nudge to the beefier iPhone 7 Plus, but the regular iPhone 7 is Apple's best palm-friendly device to date, and justifies its eye-popping price with an excellent camera, loads of speed, and the unbeatable combo of iOS 10 and the content-packed App Store.

Still undecided on where to drop your £600+? Looks like it's time to pit these two top-tier handsets against each other.