How to master...Google Maps

Over the last 12 years, Google Maps has helped made many things obsolete: printed road maps, asking people for directions, and getting lost altogether (more or less).

Maps is such an invaluable and essential service these days, yet so many of us just scratch the surface of its impressive capabilities.

With just a few moments of your time, you can tweak your Maps experience to be faster and more efficient, and tap into features and abilities that you didn't even know existed.

Ready to up your Google Maps game? Here are 21 key tips, ranging from beginner bits to more advanced or extensive functions, that can help you make the most of Maps.