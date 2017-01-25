How to master iOS 10: the 22 best tricks for your iPhone and iPad

Apple's iOS versions might not get mouth-watering codenames like Nougat, but they still have some tasty treats hidden inside their Kinder-like shells.

Take iOS 10 - it didn't look like a radical change when it arrived in September 2016, with the familiar grid of app icons still intact a decade on from its debut.

But underneath were reinvented features like Widgets, a new Messages app and 3D Touch integration, which gave developers new tools to work their magic. In fact, for them, iOS 10 was like getting Marvin's Magic Box of Tricks.

We're now starting to see the fruits of their labour, which makes it a great time to brush up on some of the hidden iOS 10 functionality that hasn't made it into your repertoire.

So whether you're just dipping your toes into a new iPhone or iPad, or fancy exploring the more challenging terrain of shortcuts and VPNs, we've rounded up our favourite tips and recorded a little demo video for each.