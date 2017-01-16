How to buy...a Nintendo Switch

The jury might still be out on what the Switch will do for Nintendo’s fortunes but, for committed Mario fans, it’s surely a must-buy.
Thing is, what’s the best way to do that? Before you say ‘with money’, that’s not what we’re talking about.
See, there’s a raft of bundles, accessories and more, all of which could shape your early experiences with the Switch.
What’s more, there’s always the question of whether you should wait a while for better offers and more releases.
Got your wires crossed about buying a Switch? Let us help.
1) Shop around
Given the £280 price tag at launch, it’s worth looking around to check two things. Firstly, whether you’re getting the best deal and, secondly, whether you’ll actually receive the console at launch.
See, while pre-ordering a Switch through Amazon, for example, will get you the £280 price, if you read the fine print you’ll see that the launch allocation has already been sold. That means, even if you order now, you’re unlikely to receive the console on its release date. Game, similarly, doesn’t have confirmation of its stock allocation.
Some retailers - including Gameseek - had very limited Switch stock priced at £200 but, for now, these are sold out.
What’s your best bet? Find a retailer you trust and stick in a pre-order - unless you fancy queuing at the store come 3 March. There are no bundles at present, so you’ll be choosing between a Neon or Grey console. Anything less than £280 - which is the price across Amazon, Game, Tesco and Argos - is good. The latter two do currently seem to have pre-order stock left.
2) Consider an import
This one will need a bit of calculator handiwork but, if conditions align, it can sometimes be cheaper to import a console.
The good news is that the Switch is region-free, so all games and hardware should work worldwide.
The bad - and boring - news is that you’ll have to factor in exchange rates, shipping and import taxes to work out whether getting a new Nintendo machine from afar is really worthwhile.
It’s been done before, though - and, with the dollar currently stronger than the pound, if you’ve got some American greens stashed away, now could be the time to spend them.
3) Clue up on launch games
Think you’ll get some stuff for free with your Switch? Think again. Of the few games actually available for the system at launch, precisely none will be bundled with the console.
Even the platform-specific 1-2-Switch will be sold separately. So, unless some bundles emerge between now and March, your best bet is to shop around for the games that take your fancy.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available in both standard and limited editions, for example, with the latter presently cheapest at Argos, at £80. Meanwhile, 1-2-Switch will set you back £35 from Argos, while ports of existing games Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 will cost £60 and £50 respectively.
4) Pick your peripherals
It might lack a full complement of games at launch, but there’s no shortage of accessories to pick up for your Switch.
Again, there are no bundles or box sets on the market, yet, so it’s worth taking a second to consider what stuff you actually need - because a lot of it doesn’t come cheap.
A Pro Controller, for example, will set you back £65 from Game, while an additional pair of Joy-Cons - necessary for multiplayer gaming on your telly - costs a not insignificant £75 from Amazon.
There are all sorts of straps, skins and wheels, too - though, with few, if any, savings going on multi-buys, it might be better to wait until you’ve tried the Switch before coughing up for more than the bare bones.
5) Should you wait?
In fact, bare bones aside, there’s a big question mark hanging over whether it’s worth pre-ordering the Switch at all - apart from the kudos of being one of the first at-home owners of Ninty’s latest (and possibly last) games machine.
With the release dates of so many of the Switch’s titles still up in the air, not to mention the unflinching costs of the console, games and accessories, it might be smarter to wait.
Why? Well, once details regarding games are a little firmer, we’d expect to see a few more bundles and goody bags on the market. What’s more, prices will also respond to market demand. If it sells badly, the price could be slashed. If it sells well, expect to see some good trade-in deals against the cost of a new Switch.
Really, though, it depends how long you can wait before getting your paws on Nintendo’s modular masterpiece.