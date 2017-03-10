How to buy a Nintendo Switch - and where it's actually available

The jury might still be out on what the Switch will do for Nintendo’s fortunes but, for committed Mario and Zelda fans, it’s surely a must-buy.

We've now tested it in a full, giving it a glowing four-star review which can be read it all its glory here.

But even if our verdict has won you over over, there's still the question of how to buy it. Before you say ‘with money’, that’s not what we’re talking about.

See, there’s a raft of bundles, accessories and more, all of which could shape your early experiences with the Switch.

What’s more, there’s always the question of whether you should wait a while for better offers and more releases.

Got your wires crossed about buying a Switch? Let us help.