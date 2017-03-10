How to buy a Nintendo Switch - and where it's actually available

The jury might still be out on what the Switch will do for Nintendo’s fortunes but, for committed Mario and Zelda fans, it’s surely a must-buy.
We've now tested it in a full, giving it a glowing four-star review which can be read it all its glory here.
But even if our verdict has won you over over, there's still the question of how to buy it. Before you say ‘with money’, that’s not what we’re talking about.
See, there’s a raft of bundles, accessories and more, all of which could shape your early experiences with the Switch.
What’s more, there’s always the question of whether you should wait a while for better offers and more releases.
Got your wires crossed about buying a Switch? Let us help.
1) Shop around
Given the £280 price tag at launch, it’s worth looking around to check two things. Firstly, whether you’re getting the best deal and, secondly, how quickly you'll actually receive the console.
See, while ordering a grey Switch through Amazon, for example, will get you the £280 price, if you read the fine print you’ll see that the launch allocation has already been sold. That means, even if you order now, you’re unlikely to receive the console until the end of the month - and the same applies for the neon red/neon blue version.
Game, similarly, doesn’t have confirmation of its stock allocation.
Simply Games is offering bundles and at the time of going to press, these are in stock. For instance you can currently buy the Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) with Zelda, 1 2 Switch and an accessory set for the Nintendo Switch
365games also has stock for the grey Switch and neon red/neon blue version, grab them while you can!
Some retailers - including ShopTo - limit stock to one per customer in order to make it more likely that consoles will be available, but alas they're currently - you guessed it - sold out.
What’s your best bet? Find a retailer you trust and stick in an order. Anything less than £280 - which is also the price across Tesco, Zavvi and Argos - is good. Although all three are currently also sold out. Classic Nintendo...
2) Consider an import
This one will need a bit of calculator handiwork but, if conditions align, it can sometimes be cheaper to import a console.
The good news is that the Switch is region-free, so all games and hardware should work worldwide.
The bad - and boring - news is that you’ll have to factor in exchange rates, shipping and import taxes to work out whether getting a new Nintendo machine from afar is really worthwhile.
It’s been done before, though - and, with the dollar currently stronger than the pound, if you’ve got some American greens stashed away, now could be the time to spend them.
3) Clue up on the games
There aren't that many games available for the Switch at launch - but the ones that do exist are generally pretty good. Want proof? Our 7 of the best Nintendo Switch launch games feature will set you right.
There are now several bundles available but most don't seem to work out much cheaper than just buying the console and game separately, and availability is limited anyway.
Of the games themselves, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available in both standard and limited editions, with the latter presently cheapest at Argos, at £80. Meanwhile, 1-2-Switch will set you back £35 from Argos, while ports of existing games Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 will cost £60 and £50 respectively.
4) Pick your peripherals
It might lack a full complement of games at launch, but there’s no shortage of accessories to pick up for your Switch.
Again, it’s worth taking a second to consider what stuff you actually need - because a lot of it doesn’t come cheap.
A Pro Controller, for example, will set you back £65 from Game, while an additional pair of Joy-Cons - necessary for multiplayer gaming on your telly - costs a not insignificant £75 from Amazon.
There are all sorts of straps, skins and wheels, too - though, with few, if any, savings going on multi-buys, it might be better to wait until you’ve tried the Switch before coughing up for more than the bare bones.