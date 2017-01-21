How to buy... headphones

I bet that these days you listen to more music than you ever have before. I also bet that almost all of your music is listened to via headphones. All of which means that choosing your next pair is a pretty big deal.

But while on the face of it headphones are pretty simple things, there's huge variety in designs, sizes and technology, and that can make the decision far trickier than you might imagine.

But fear not - we've got the expertise and experience to help you focus your search on precisely the right headphones for your tastes and needs. Follow this guide and you'll be rocking out like never before in no time.