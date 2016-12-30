The hottest stuff of 2016: a retrospective

That was the year, that was.

And what a year. Such marvels have passed this way as would give a unicorn self-esteem issues. We've touched Touch Bars and reeled in virtual realities and actually, not figuratively, taken our hands off the steering wheel.

But not far from the big ticket items there's been a steady stream of amazing Hot Stuff: curious cameras, wild hi-fi and unlikely Kickstarter campaigns. What follows here is our pick of those stories.

Sitting comfortably? Then let's begin…