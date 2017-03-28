Hands-on with the amazing, mind-bending, Derren Brown of thriller video games

Time was, creating a scary video game meant hashing together levels with enough jump scares to make a Blair Witch sequel, serving up some close-quarters melee combat and piping in tense background music.

It’s 2017, though, which means that just won’t cut the mustard any more. Sure, games of said recipe are still being served up - but they’re hardly doing anything new.

Enter: Get Even. A mind-bending thriller that’ll have you searching through spine-tingling environments and scratching your cranium in equal measure, this is no re-imagining of a worn-out concept.

In fact, while the sell – ‘What is real?’ – makes it all feel a bit concept-over-content, having been hands-on with the title at Bandai Namco’s HQ, I can say for sure that this is one fright-filled game that definitely deserves your time.

Why? Here’s why.