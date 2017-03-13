Hands-on with the 8 new games that will level-up the Oculus Rift

We like the Oculus Rift. Scratch that, we love the Oculus Rift - even if we can’t afford one.

If you already own a Rift system, there are plenty of games, apps and experiences that’ll give you a tasty wedge of virtual reality to get your teeth into. None, though, have yet delivered that killer blow.

There’s no game, yet, that’s so synonymous with the Oculus Rift system that it will move uncertain VR dabblers to spend their cash. 2017 could be the year where that changes.

With heaps of titles pencilled to hit the system before the year is out, there’s never been a better time to think about shelling out on a Rift.

Having already sampled a good chunk of these games, these are the eight that I think you should be most excited about.