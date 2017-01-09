Hall of Fame special: the Apple iPhone turns 10

The iPhone is so familiar, it's actually difficult to remember life before it existed.

What did we play with on train journeys before proper touchscreen smartphones? A glance at Stuff's Top 10 smartphones from January 2007 reveals the less-than-inspiring answer: a smart-but-fiddly Nokia N80, maybe a camera-less Sony Ericsson W950i and, if we were city businessmen, a Palm Treo 680 'palmtop'.

Yes, smartphones back then were a nerd-only affair. The original iPhone, announced a decade ago today at Macworld 2007, put them a rocketship towards the mainstream, but it was far from perfect out of the gates.

We've weighed up the iPhone's brilliance and considerable pitfalls as they appeared to us at the time. But first - a look back from our man on the ground at Macworld 2007...