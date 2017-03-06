Google Daydream View vs Samsung Gear VR: the weigh-in

The last few versions of the Gear VR were all pretty similar, aside from a few improvements and tweaks: they're heavy on plastic, all nestling your Samsung phone of choice within and using it for the brains and screen alike.

We reviewed last year's consumer model for the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, and Note 5, and found that it was comfortable and sturdy, and the straps work well. It also has a small touchpad and buttons on the side of the headset, which isn't a great solution, but it's fine for some games.

You used to have to buy a separate gamepad for more advanced games, but as not many people did, app developers didn't go out of their way to make games for it. That should change in 2017, as the latest Gear VR comes bundled with a dedicated wireless remote controller. We haven't given it a proper try yet, but the built-in touchpad, trigger and volume/home buttons should open up a world of different games and app experiences.

The fabric covering of Google's Daydream View immediately sets it apart. We had a go with the headset at Google's event and likened it to "having your face hugged." It was also the most comfortable VR headset our writer had ever tried, and he's worn 'em all. Considering the price, that's hugely impressive indeed.

The Daydream View also comes with a small touchpad remote for games and apps. It's not as capable as a full Rift or Vive controller, but it beat the tar out of fumbling for controls by your face on the Gear VR. Any future Daydream headsets from other makers will also have the remote, as it's a required part of the ecosystem. This really set it apart from the previous generation Gear VR, but now Samsung has added a controller of its own, the gap is much closer.

Winner: Google Daydream View - but only just