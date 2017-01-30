Gadget Hall of Fame: Super 8

One of tech's biggest superpowers in 2017 might not be bigger sensors or miniaturisation, but sweet, simple nostalgia.

Already in the gadget pipeline for next month are a new classic Blackberry and Nokia phone, and following them in May 2017 should (finally) be Kodak's reborn Super 8.

The new-old 8mm film camera was originally announced back in January 2016, with filmmaker JJ Abram calling its rebirth a "dream come true".

That dream has since been stored in a coolbox with our hopes for Top Gun 2, but Kodak recently said that the first model in a series will arrive in limited edition form by early summer.

So why are directors and amateur film-makers getting their camera straps in a twist about a film camera? Time to cast your mind back to the mid-60s...