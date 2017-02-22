Gadget Hall of Fame: Apple eMate 300

Steve Jobs famously shot down netbooks at the launch of the iPad in 2010, proclaming to his disciples that the mini laptops weren't better at doing anything other than being cheap.

Yet thirteen years before the arrival of Apple's giant iPhone, it launched a portable computing device that looks suspiciously like a precursor for the derided (and, to be fair, now defunct) netbook.

Running the lovely Newton OS, the eMate 300 was Apple's first and only touchscreen laptop. So what's the story behind this curiously curvaceous laptop and why should you want one?