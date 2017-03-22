Drop everything and download: Velapp

Say you're filming your mate doing something funny. Normally, you'd record for a minute then either upload it, or fire it through iMovie for some clipping and cropping. Not with Velapp.

See, Velapp makes editing as simple as pressing hard at the good bits. Using 3D Touch, you rate your footage as you record it, pressing harder when it gets good or lighter when it's boring (or you're repositioning).

Once you're done? Adjust the desired length of your clip and Velapp will trim out the bits rated below a certain level, giving you a snappy, pre-cut clip ready for a punchy upload.

The length slider works well, illustrating which bits will be cut with a timeline graph and an instant preview, letting you opt for a longer video if it's jam-packed with decent bits, or act like a ruthless director delivering only the best action.

It'll take a little getting used to and it tends to work best when you've a rough idea of what's going to happen, but it's a doozy for regular uploaders who struggle with deciding what to cut - or taking the time to hash out the bad bits.