Drop everything and download: Setapp

To get started you simply create an account at setapp.com and install the app. Setapp then lurks in the menu bar, offering a quick search field for filtering the Setapp app selection. You can also use this menu to access preferences, where you can define a search shortcut and decide whether you want automatic app updates.

The more interesting bit is the Setapp folder that sits in Applications. There, you’ll find icons for every one of the apps in the Setapp collection. Interested in checking one out? Double-click or use Spotlight to view the app’s information page, complete with a description and swipey screenshots section.

Click Open and the app begins ‘preparing for first launch’ – in other words, it downloads and then opens. Next time round, it’ll be ready and waiting on your Mac. Not keen on an app? Chuck it in the trash and the Setapp folder reloads its stub, so you can download it again in future should you change your mind.