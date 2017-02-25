Drop everything and download: Reverb

If cloth-eared Siri frequently gives you the urge to hurl your iPhone out of the nearest window, you’ll be pleased to hear that Alexa has flown in to rescue you in the form of a new app.

Although it’s not an official Amazon app, Reverb (£free, iOS 10, Android MacOS) provides almost full full access to the voice assistant without the need for a Dot or Echo.

What’s the catch? The main one is that you can’t use it to play music from the likes of Amazon Music or Spotify. But if that’s not a deal-breaker, Reverb is a great, free way to get a taster of Alexa and see how she fares when controlling your smart home kit like Philips Hue.