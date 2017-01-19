Drop everything and download: Opera Neon

It’s a funny old thing, the internet browser.

Like smartphones, pets and the curious array of inexplicable knick knacks found in most kitchen drawers, most people are pretty attached to their browser of choice.

If you’re a Chrome fan - and, if you like speed, you probably should be - it’s unlikely that you’d go anywhere near Safari. Likewise with Firefox.

What we have here, though, is something that could change it all: meet Opera. Or, rather, a rebooted Opera known as Neon.

Released as a ‘concept browser’ - possibly to hedge bets in case no-one actually downloads it - it takes a properly fresh approach to making content king. And we love it.