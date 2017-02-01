Drop everything and download: A Normal Lost Phone

It could happen to any of us and probably has happened to most of us: the dreaded lost phone.

Left on a bus. Dropped at a concert. Misplaced by evil invisible phone thieves. But - phew - at least it was password protected, otherwise any peeping tom could pry through your entire mobile life.

Not in this game, though: see, the phone of some unfortunate owner has somehow found its way into your hands - and its contents are all there for you to creep through. Sorry, investigate.

Sure, some bits are off limits, but that’s all part of the challenge...