Drop everything and download: The Gruffalo Spotter

If you've got a little one with a Gruffalo fixation - and there are plenty of them - you'll probably be familiar with this terrifying tale for the 21st century.

"He has knobbly knees, and turned-out toes, and a poisonous wart at the end of his nose" - but enough about our editor. The Gruffalo might have hefty tusks and pointy horns, but he's also captured the hearts and minds of many a young one.

What better way, then, to fuel their imagination than by sticking a tablet in their hand and plonking them in a forest to track down clues and spot a Gruffalo of their own - not to mention several of his pals.

Meet The Gruffalo Spotter - a clever augmented reality app developed by Nexus Studios with the Forestry Commission that'll have you and your little ones foraging through your nearest forest, and learning as you go.