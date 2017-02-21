Drop everything and download: The Gruffalo Spotter

If you've got a little one with a Gruffalo fixation - and there are plenty of them - you'll probably be familiar with this terrifying tale for the 21st century.
"He has knobbly knees, and turned-out toes, and a poisonous wart at the end of his nose" - but enough about our editor. The Gruffalo might have hefty tusks and pointy horns, but he's also captured the hearts and minds of many a young one.
What better way, then, to fuel their imagination than by sticking a tablet in their hand and plonking them in a forest to track down clues and spot a Gruffalo of their own - not to mention several of his pals.
Meet The Gruffalo Spotter - a clever augmented reality app developed by Nexus Studios with the Forestry Commission that'll have you and your little ones foraging through your nearest forest, and learning as you go.
What does it do?
So, what's the score? Well, once you've got the app installed, it's all about following trails through the woods. You'll pick up hints and follow clues through the trees to discover some tell-tale character footprints, which double up as augmented reality triggers.
When you come across one of these AR markers, simply point your tablet at it and - hey presto! - you'll see an animated version of that same character which blends beautifully into the woodland surroundings.
There are five characters in total: Mouse, Snake, Fox, Owl and, of course, the Gruffalo himself, which should offer a good balance of entertainment without the kids losing interest.
And it's more exciting than just watching, too. Once you've found a creature, you'll be able to hop in alongside it to take an AR snap - perfect for a youngster with a favourite from the book.
There's a learning benefit, too, as the interactive trails are packed with facts about the kind of creatures that you'll find scampering about on the forest floor.
Any downsides?
Only that you'll need to head to the forest to use it - or, rather, one of 26 forests in the UK where interactive trails have been set up for young spotters to follow.
Launch dates for the trails vary depending on the forest, so it's best to check the Forestry Commission website before bundling your sprogs into the car for a day's spotting. Thankfully, there's a handy map that'll help you locate your local copse and give you all the info you need to start tracking that scary old Gruffalo.
In any case, getting you outside and close to nature is no bad thing, especially when it means getting to play with - sorry, helping your kids play with - some beautifully illustrated AR.
It's probably best to download it before you reach the trees, mind - signal isn't at its strongest when you're standing amongst sky-high wooden trunks.
Where can I get it?
The Gruffalo Spotter is available to download now. It's absolutely free and - thank all things hairy and gruff - there are no in-app purchases to be seen, so you can let the kids go wild.
It's available for iOS from the App Store, for Android from Google Play and from Amazon, too.
Once you rock up at the forest, you'll have the option to buy a Gruffalo Spotter's kit, too, which will bundle together some useful tracking tips and gear, such as a magnifying glass and collection bag. Not essential, but all part of the experience.