Drop everything and download: Facebook 360 for Gear VR

Time was, getting a 360-degree experience meant going outside and simply turning around. What a chilly waste of time.

Now, with the advent of stellar smartphone cameras and nifty stitching software, 360-degree photos and videos are ten a penny.

In fact, scroll through your Facebook timeline and you'll likely find a raft of all-around shots snapped by your pals across the world. Or in Peckham.

Panoramic doesn't seem quite so astounding, though, on a flat phone screen - which is precisely why Facebook has announced the Facebook 360 app for Samsung Gear VR. Yippee!