Compact system cameras supertest: Which mirrorless cam should you buy?

Photography has gone through a momentous change in the past decade – and we don’t just mean smartphones transforming every tween with an Instagram account into Rankin.

Just as important is the rise of compact system cameras that, by virtue of removing the bulky mirror used in DSLRs, have made high-end photography possible in an impressively small package.

CSCs squeeze the power and flexibility of a DSLR into a body that's often almost half the size. They're also often at the forefront of new tech developments in photography, from 4K video to touchscreens to clever shooting modes.

The sheer number of CSCs tumbling into an already bulging market each year makes picking a mirrorless camera a confusing prospect, though – which is why we've drawn together four of the leading lights into a winner-takes-all face-off.