CES 2017: the hottest stuff from the world’s biggest tech show

It’s a tricky time of the year to be a tech journalist, January. See, CES means long, sleepless nights in Las Vegas hotel rooms, running on nothing but fumes and too much cheap coffee.
Thing is, it also means a host of some of the year’s most exciting gadget announcements - from TVs and smartphones to wearables, cameras and, well, everything in between.
In fact, CES is regularly the tech fuel to the shiny fire that burns for the rest of the year.
What’s in store this time around? Well, as ever, CES 2017 should see several big reveals, a load of things we’ve already heard about in the flesh and a handful of surprises, too.
Want to know more? Here are the things most whetting our gadget appetite at CES.
SMARTPHONES & TABLETS
Apple might reserve its launches for events of its own, but there’s still bound to be a veritable sack full of smartphones unveiled at CES 2017.
With the likes of Samsung, Huawei, Google and even Blackberry attending, it’s anyone’s guess what we might see come January - but there are already a few rumours doing the rounds about the kind of tech that will be unveiled.
LG is penned to release several K-series phones, said to include the K3, K4, K8 and K10, which span the mid-range of the mobile market. The K10 is said to pack a 5.3in HD display, putting it in proper phablet territory and, given its past form, we’re intrigued to handle one.
Sony could be shipping a couple of new Xperia handsets, too - most notably a 4K-equipped 5.5in model to improve on the Z5 Premium. If we don’t see them at CES, chances are they’ll crop up at MWC at the end of February.
Asus also has a tradition of unveiling new smartphone hardware at CES and 2017 could see the Zenfone 4 break cover. Previous Zenfones have been affordable Android handsets that, whilst not top of the pecking order, have offered solid bang-for-buck. The latest model should be no exception. Hopefully it'll actually hit the UK this time, too.
As for tablets, there’s a good chance we’ll see something new from Samsung - possibly a Galaxy TabPro S 2. The previous iteration was unveiled at CES 2016, running Windows 10 on its 12in AMOLED display. A new version of this hybrid hardware would be seriously interesting, given the potential of its first attempt.
WEARABLE TECH
The wearable tech area only continues to get hotter, which means CES 2017 should be home to some properly exciting reveals - especially given that Fitbit and Garmin are attending.
At CES 2016, Fitbit, Misfit, Casio and even HTC announced products and plans for the wearable market, so you can expect 2017 to be just as big. The most exciting bit? Product reveals could come from companies that have never before made a wearable.
Concrete news is thin on the ground at present, though we're interested in the presence of Amazfit at the 2017 show. An offshoot of Chinese mobile maker Xioami, it could well be a budget rival to the likes of Fitbit - if it can make it to the UK.
TV & HOME CINEMA
Massive, beautiful tellies are something of a staple at CES. It’s almost inevitable that more than a few wall-dwarfing whoppers will appear - such as last year’s LG UH9800, a 98in, 8K display that had us gawping.
Aside from the show kit, though, CES usually delivers some delicious displays within the consumer price range - and 2017 should be no exception.
Sony, for example, is believed to be unveiling its long-rumoured line of OLED TVs, which is a truly titillating prospect. Its 55XD9305 telly blew us away earlier this year, let down only by a lack of darkness. OLED should solve that.
Samsung is showing up as well, with early reports pointing towards a host of TVs hitting the stands - most notably a new HDR, quantum-dot display. Chief rival to the OLED technology favoured by LG, Samsung claims its quantum-dot tech delivers a greater range of colour than OLED and is pushing it hard. A new model will only ignite this big screen war further - which has us excited.
As for LG itself, it’s the company’s new 4K HDR monitors that have grabbed headlines so far - but, with the UP970 4K Blu-ray machine pencilled to be unwrapped come CES, it’s likely that we’ll see a whole host of TV and home cinema kit from the Korean manufacturer.
Not to be forgotten, Nvidia is at the source of much speculation, given its prior form at CES. New PC graphics cards are almost a given, but we might also see new chips and - just maybe - a follow-up to the ultra-powerful Shield TV box.
What of Dolby Vision, though? Well, you can be sure that a lot of talk will surround just how it compares to HDR 10, in the biggest format war this side of Beta Max and VHS.
VIRTUAL REALITY
Famously hard to explain in a press release, consumer shows are the perfect demonstrating arena for VR - and CES is the grand-daddy of them all.
In 2016, the biggest news was an updated version of HTC's Vive headset - dubbed the Vive Pre. HTC is making a return this year and it's anyone's guess whether we'll see yet further updates to the hardware that's had us talking for ages.
Microsoft will be there as well and we're hoping to see HoloLens updated in a big way - or, rather, the software. Whilst you can already pre-order a unit in the UK, there's little in the way of substantive software to really make it worthwhile, yet. But, with Project Scorpio angling towards VR capabilities, here's hoping that Microsoft will bring some big VR news to CES 2017.
LAPTOPS & COMPUTERS
---------------------------------------
PC gamers rejoice: Acer has taken the wraps off its Z301CT - an eye-tracking titan of a gaming monitor. Able to follow your pupils as they dart across its 21:9 format frontage, it process eye movements alongside traditional inputs - such as mice and keyboards - to deliver a more immersive gaming experience. Shame it doesn't work for the kettle.
---------------------------------------
Elsewhere, Dell has made its high-end XPS 13 ultrabook even better, by flipping it all the way into a hybrid for the 2017 edition. That's right: the properly powerful Windows 10 machine has been upgraded into a convertible, so it'll do double duty as both laptop and folded-over tablet - and it still looks just as cool as before.
---------------------------------------
CES is all about eye-catching, next-generation kit - and there are few places in which that is more readily felt than with computers and laptops.
CES 2016 delivered powerful PCs and delicious hybrids galore, with all kinds of manufacturers jumping on the bandwagon - think: Acer, HP, Lenovo and Razer.
The good news? 2017's turnout should be just as spectacular, with new gear rumoured from Intel, HyperX, Nvidia and more.
In fact, we've already heard that Dell will unveil a convertible version of its magnificent XPS 13 ultrabook which, given how glorious the first edition was, should be enough to get anyone excited. What's more, Dell is also set to show off its Smart Desk concept, a dual-screen answer to studio productivity.
Lenovo, meanwhile, is pipped to reveal a refresh of its sublime ThinkPad X1. A carbon-clad workhorse with an impressively sharp display, the first-gen X1 was a beast to behold - which means an update should be something greater, still. Leaked documents suggest the new model will offer more than 15 hours of battery life, a 14in WQHD display and serious durability.
HI-FI & AUDIO
You can bet your headphones that CES 2017 has some properly appealing hi-fi kit in store. 2016’s show saw new releases from the likes of Naim, Philips and Libratone - and, with B&O, Skullcandy, Pioneer and more all set to attend, we’re getting more than a little jittery with audio anticipation.
Do we know anything concrete? You might never have heard of Meters Music, but its stunning OV-1 headphones are set to make a splash come CES - not least, courtesy of the VU meters built into their sides. A spin-off of amplifier maker Ashdown Engineering, Meters Music is new to the game but definitively old school - and we can't wait to get our paws on their stunning cans.
Not to be outdone, Bang & Olufsen has released a teaser video ahead of CES 2017. What does it tell us? Well, actually, not all that much - besides the fact that it'll be "connecting spaces". We're intrigued.
CAMERAS
---------------------------------------
Do you find that camers have too many buttons? Relonch has unveiled the snapper for you. Its 291 Model has just one button, uploading you pictures to the cloud for a robot - yes, really - to sort, before pinging them over to your smartphone. There's no screen or settings to worry about, just the pure, unbridled joy of shooting and sharing.
---------------------------------------
If snappers are what you’re after, CES 2017 should have something to please you. Nikon, Kodak and GoPro are all attending - not to mention the potential for other manufacturers to surprise us with photographic tech.
At CES 2016, Nikon took the wraps off its full-format D5 DSLR, a 20.8 megapixel monster that had us rapt. What could 2017 hold? Well, the rumour mill reckons both a D760 (successor to the sublime D750) and D620 (update to the D610) are due - both of which ought to be ogle-worthy shooters.
The last CES also saw Panasonic unveil a range of compacts, whilst Kodak showed us its updated Super 8. Sadly, 2017’s releases might not offer the same retro glory, though, as it’s likely that Kodak will be keen to demonstrate its new photography-focussed smartphone instead.
Still, with a host of tech makers in attendance - including Sony - there’s every chance we’ll see some tasty new snappers on show.
AUTOMOTIVE
Each year CES delivers more and more in the way of cars and car tech - and 2017 could be the biggest year yet. CES is frequently a platform for new model reveals, as well as demos of future tech and in-car ideas, with last year seeing everything from Cortana in a Volvo to BMW’s AirTouch.
A host of marques are attending in 2017, including the likes of Mercedes, Ford, VW, Nissan and Hyundai - and, with electric vehicles very much in vogue at the moment, you can be sure that at least one manufacturer will be bringing an EV or two along to display.
We know for certain that fledgling car manufacturer Faraday Future - that last year took the wraps off its striking FFZERO1 electric racer - has something big in store, having tweeted that “something fast is coming.” Most believe it’ll be a premium production EV.
On the car tech side, BMW is slated to demo HoloActive Touch tech - essentially a virtual touchscreen complete with tactile feedback that will float beneath drivers’ fingertips, delivering driving info as well as in-car entertainment and the like. No more buttons? Yes, please.
Continental, too, is likely to get in on the accessories act, with suggestions that it’ll bring an in-vehicle fingerprint and facial recognition system to CES 2017. Employing biometric tech instead of something so old-fashioned as a key, the idea seems to be that all you’ll need to start your car is, well, you. If you’re forgetful like us, that’s the dream.
SMART HOME
---------------------------------------
Say hello to Alexa, outside of an Echo: Lenovo has squeezed Amazon's smart assistant into its new speaker. There's even talk of a Harmon Kardon edition, for even sweeter sounds - which will be a boon for those not fond of the Echo's audio credentials. The bad news? There are no plans to bring it to the UK.
---------------------------------------
Amazon is down to attend CES and there’s any number of things the company could be wheeling out. Intriguingly, it’s specifically registered to exhibit Alexa - which could just be a demo of its smart home platform, or it could be something new altogether. What would we love to see? Well, we’re still waiting on that wider Sonos compatibility - not to mention better third-party offerings.
Philips is set to display plenty of products, too, but the company’s Hue arm has a stand of its own. It could just be a home mockup to show the power and versatility of its rather fancy smart lights - or it could see some new connected tech on show. Given how much we already love the Hue ecosystem, this one’s got us listening.
Nanoleaf and its nifty lights will also be present. Last year, it unveiled its fantastic Aurora modular lighting system, winning an innovation award in the process. Here’s hoping for something fancier, still, from the smart lighting upstart come 2017.
BEST OF THE REST
---------------------------------------
Withings has announced the intriguingly bizarre Kerastese Hair Coach, a handy hairbrush that's packed to the bristles with sensors. What will it measure? Well, it packs accelerometers, gyroscopes and 3-axis load sensors to judge the amount of force you’re putting through your do, not to mention microphones that enable the app to establish – according to Withings – manageability, frizziness and split ends. Astonishing.
---------------------------------------
Meanwhile, in the always-interesting miscellaneous category, there’s a raft of intriguing tech chalked up for revelation.
LG is said to be bringing 4K monitors to the stage - notably, a 32in, USB-C-equipped monitor that’ll handle HDR, making it a boon for both gamers and creative sorts. The manufacturer has further confirmed that it’ll be showing off a 34in 21:9 display, too - the world’s first Chromecast-enabled monitor. Nifty.
Parrot, makers of the Bebop and Disco drones, will also be there - hopefully with aerial critters to test, causing inevitable carnage in the process - as will Sphero, masterminds behind the remote-controlled orbs frequently disguised as BB-8 droids. We’ve got our fingers crossed for a bit of a battle.
Elsewhere, a number of accessory and tech manufacturers are making their way to Vegas, including the likes of ZTE, Anker, SanDisk, Razer, Olloclip - and more.
What does that all mean? A whole lot of shiny new gear, that’s what.