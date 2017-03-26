Ranked: The 9 best WWE wrestling games of all time

It’s WrestleMania, baby! Or, rather, it is in one week's time - on April 2.

What better way to celebrate the 33rd running of wrestling’s biggest event, then, than by rummaging through your old games collection and having a good bash at a battle royale.

From building custom superstars stranger than anything WWE management could come up with to dodgy commentary that repeated itself with alarming regularity, wrestling games were always a ludicrous amount of fun.

In fact, having a crack at the championship was arguably more fun than watching the real (fake) thing, because you could do whatever the heck you liked - and to hell with the storyline consequences.

Which, though, were the best? Which button-bashing grappler delivered the bodyslam to top all bodyslams? We donned our lycra, hit the canvas and had it out to decide which of history’s wrestling games ranked highest.