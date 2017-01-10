The best sports headphones - reviewed

Gone are the days we’d settled for a pair of freebie buds to keep us motivated for a run, cycle or gym session.

The latest generation of actively-minded earphones have not only nailed-down the crucial task of staying in your ears and playing your tunes but they’ve stepped-up the tech on offer, too.

Whether you want to bin the wires with a pair of wireless in-ears for the gym or you want second-by-second heart rate monitoring, pace and distance read-outs for your Sunday morning run, the latest sports headphones can deliver the goods.