The best sports headphones - reviewed

Supercharge your sweating session with sports headphones that’ll stay in your ears, soundtrack your workout and even motivate you
Gone are the days we’d settled for a pair of freebie buds to keep us motivated for a run, cycle or gym session.

The latest generation of actively-minded earphones have not only nailed-down the crucial task of staying in your ears and playing your tunes but they’ve stepped-up the tech on offer, too.

Whether you want to bin the wires with a pair of wireless in-ears for the gym or you want second-by-second heart rate monitoring, pace and distance read-outs for your Sunday morning run, the latest sports headphones can deliver the goods.

Soul Electronics Flex (£50)

What are they?

With all the tech possibilities at your disposal in the sports headphone market, these in-ears suddenly look rather simple. The US brand focuses on build quality and sound performance, with a flexible, water-resistant design, complete with ear hooks to keep them in place and an in-line remote to keep you in control.

Performance

There’s a choice of three colours – yellow, blue, black – and four different-sized earbuds. Choose the right bud size to ensure they fit snugly and stay in place, and also to get the best sound quality. And that’s all the ‘setup’ that’s required. The ear hooks are comfortable and unobtrusive and, crucially, the buds stay in place as you run.

The light, 1.2m, flat cable doesn’t bounce around too much and there’s a play/pause button that works with Android and Apple and volume adjustment for iOS devices. Sound quality is excellent, with crisp treble notes, clean and clear vocals and even a decent amount of bass for the money.

 

STUFF SAYS: ★★★★★

A comfortable ear hook design coupled with a solid, balanced sound

Tech specs

Weight: 18g, Cable length: 1.2m, Mic + remote, Water resistant

Jabra Pulse (£180)

What are they?

Jabra knows more than most about wireless headphones and with the Bluetooth Pulse buds it’s delivered its most tech-packed pair yet. Another around the neck cable design, the big draw here is connection to the Jabra Sport app, which delivers heart-rate monitoring and pretty much any other stat you might want. There’s an in-line remote and mic, too.

Performance

Wireless buds with a fin to keep them in your ears and a neck cable that runs behind your neck is the standard design, and the Jabra Pulse do it better than most. You’ll barely notice the soft buds are in your ears (there’s a choice of three fins and four buds) and the cable is the right rigidity and length to sit comfortably.

The heart rate monitor has always worked straight away for us and the tracking appears in real time on your screen along with a myriad other figures, from calories burned to your pace and distance. You can even get a voice update with the tap of your ear. It’s a neat, easy to use, easy to read app. They sound fine, but not better than that. For the best part of £200 we’d like a fuller, bigger, all-round more impressive sound, but a decent tonal balance means they’re far from offensive.

STUFF SAYS: ★★★★✩

A tech-packed but simple to use pair of wireless buds with good enough sound

Tech specs

Weight: 16g, Bluetooth, Battery: 4.5 hours wireless playback, Water-resistant

Monster iSport Wireless SuperSlim (£130)

What are they?

Another addition to Monster’s iSport range, these aptX Bluetooth wireless earphones are linked by a slimline cable that loops behind your neck. Fairly chunky wireless units come with a choice of mini-hooks (and buds) that squeeze inside your outer ear to keep them in place. There’s a mic and remote, too, which is compatible with Android and Apple phones.

Performance

We’ve no complaints with the fit. The removable ear hooks might seem a little unnecessary but do help keep the buds in your ears and they feel immovable once you’ve picked the right sizes. The cable is light and rests on your shoulders without bouncing about too much, though it is quite long so a hood or long hair might get in the way.

Monster’s previous association with Beats might have you assuming these are all about the bass but if anything these earphones sound a little prickly in the treble at times. But voices sound good, there’s plenty of detail and bass is agile.

STUFF SAYS: ★★★★✩

Expensive and a little edgy sonically but great fit and detailed sound

Tech specs

Weight: 35g, AptX, Bluetooth, Battery: 5 hours wireless, Water resistant, washable, Mic + remote

Outdoor Tech Orcas Active Wireless (£80)

What are they?

Los Angeles-based Outdoor Tech make wireless speakers, portable power packs and a range of other products designed for weekends getting lost in the Californian desert. But these lightweight wireless buds should be good for a run around your local park, too. The Orcas offer aptX Bluetooth sound and can do wireless voice calls, while $1 is donated to the Whaleman Foundation for every unit sold (hence the name).

Performance

Despite sticking out a little more than some, the buds are pretty comfortable – that super-lightweight design is a winner. The cable is short, which makes it neat but it can catch on your neck. Also, the in-line remote and mic are prone to dragging to one side, which can tug on the earphones.

A choice of two fins and three buds should at least allow you to start with a fairly solid connection. They’re splash-proof and water-resistant and a 6-hour wireless battery life is pretty good. Skipping tracks and adjusting the volume works on Android and iOS, too.

Sonically they’re fairly detailed and musical though a little lightweight, so don’t expect to get that heavy bass boost for your last circuit.

STUFF SAYS: ★★★★✩

Lightweight and relatively affordable, you’ll have a whale of time with these Orcas

Tech specs

Weight: 13g, AptX, Bluetooth, Battery: 6 hours wireless playback, Water-resistant

SMS BioSport (£130)

What are they?

Compared to the other headphone brand backed by a rapper, 50 Cent’s SMS Audio has gone a little less ‘in your face bass’ and a little more ‘in your ear tech’ with the BioSport earphones. Wired rather than wireless, they’re biometric earbuds that work with the RunKeeper app to give you heart rate monitoring on the move.

Performance

Sonically, the BioSport buds are impressive. There’s a good balance of bass and treble and vocals are expressive and detailed, with no booming bass nor screechy top end. A solid musical foundation for your workout playlist…. once you’ve got them in your ears, that is.

The buds come with a choice of three ‘gels’. Slide one over the bud for an inner ear mould effect and a fin to keep them secure. It feels uncomfortable at first but once in place they’re pretty secure. Then you just have the standard cable jangle to deal with.

Slide the remote into ‘heart rate mode’ and your heart rate pulses on the Runkeeper app. We’ve found the monitoring to be pretty temperamental, though – you’ll need them rammed in fairly deep. Perhaps we’re just dead inside. Powered by your phone, they’ll leech a little juice from your phone but on the flipside won’t ever need recharging.

STUFF SAYS: ★★★★✩

Promising smarts and great sound but the fit and app integration need fine-tuning

Tech specs

Weight: 13g, AptX, Bluetooth, Battery: n/a, Water-resistant

Damson Headbones (£100)

What are they?

The clue’s in the name – these Damson headphones sit on your cheek bones not in your ears, using your skull’s “natural acoustic properties” to fill your head with music. They connect to your smartphone over Bluetooth, have volume controls and a mic, and the option to connect (supplied) earbuds to simply sit in your ears and block out noise (though this makes for a messy setup of jangling cables).

Performance

Considerably heavier than the average in-ears, the Headbones do their best to keep the weight off your head with a main unit suspended behind your noggin. An adjustable headband and flexible ear hooks allow you to get a fit that stays flush to your face but it’s hard to forget you’re wearing them and we wouldn’t call it comfortable.

The design keeps your ears free to hear what’s around you, though that impacts on your audio experience (and makes them leaky). We’re impressed by the sound considering there’s nothing in your ears but voices sound muffled and there’s a lack of detail compared to in-ear buds. What’s more, the bass vibrations through your bones take some getting used to. Impressive battery life, though.

STUFF SAYS: ★★★✩✩

Clever, earphone-free design but bulky and so-so sound in practice

Tech specs

Weight: 80g, Bluetooth, Battery: 8 hours wireless/20 hours wired, Water-resistant, Mic + remote

Beats PowerBeats3 Wireless

What are they?

Beats has had a rough history with wireless: its Powerbeats2 tended to leap out of your ears like a puppy who’s just heard the postman. Thankfully, these successors stayed put through hour-long runs without any trouble, while water-resistance means they’re both impervious to both an impromptu downpour and your sweat.

Strangely, they charge via microUSB, not lightning cable.

Performance

Thanks to Apple’s W1 chip, the Powerbeats3 are automatically picked up by iPhone 7s with no need to dig around in Settings. It’s ace, as is battery life which has doubled from 6 hours to 12. Forgotten to charge your headphones? It won’t be a problem quite so often.

While you can get better earphones for the money, these Beats can go really loud without distorting and offer plenty of finer detail. They’re not overly punchy in the bass either, so you can cycle to work without feeling like you’re stuck in a perpetual rave.

STUFF SAYS: ★★★★✩

A great pair of sports buds that are ideal for iPhone 7 owners

Tech specs

Weight: 24g, Bluetooth, Battery: 12 hours, Sweat-resistant, Mic + remote

Jaybird Freedom Wireless (£170)

What are they?

Jaybird’s latest cord-cutting in-ears promise to help you ditch the wires in style with a premium build, 8-hour battery life, and a tonne of different ear bud sizes and curved attachments to make sure they stay put in your lug holes. So while your running style might not be flash, at least these things are.

Performance

The Freedom Wireless headphones aren’t cheap, and they certainly don’t feel it thanks to their metal construction. They’re a little tinny out of the box, but the app’s powerful EQ settings makes a world of difference. Suddenly Skrillex doesn’t sound like he’s stuck in baked beans can.

Battery life is disappointing though. While the charging dock boosts it to eight hours, it’s clunky and you definitely wouldn’t want to run with it. Also, if you lose it, there’s no way of charging it. Nightmare!

STUFF SAYS: ★★★★✩

A premium build and flexible fit, but we’d want longer battery life at this price

Tech specs

Weight: 13.8g, Bluetooth, Battery: 8 hours, Water-resistant, Mic + remote

Bose SoundSport Wireless (£117)

What are they?

The Bose SoundSport Wireless are well set for adventuring in the great outdoors. A handy hook keeps them firmly in place even during running, while a clip attaches to your clothing to put pay to any annoying bouncing around.

Plus, they’ll bang out your playlist faves with panache.

Performance

If you have an iPhone 7, get the Beats, but if you have any other mobile device, get the Bose. They’re extremely comfortable, sound great for sports headphones and connected to multiple devices without suffering any dropouts.

The inline remote is easy to operate while you exercise, and the mic allows you to take calls (although wind is a factor when cycling). The 5 hour battery life is pretty standard for sports headphones, but NFC tap-to-pair is a novel and valuable addition for devices that support it.

STUFF SAYS: ★★★★✩

The Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones are great for fitness fans who still value sound quality.

Tech specs

Weight: 23g, Bluetooth, Battery: 5 hours, Water-resistant, Mic + remote