Best SIM Only deals - January 2017

If you’re rocking one of our top 10 smartphones - congratulations.
You’re probably happy enough with your handset or are now looking for a SIM free phone, so why not ease the pressure on your wallet by ditching your eye watering monthly contract and opting for a much cheaper SIM-only deal?
The ones below would all be ideal pickings to pair with the new iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, One Plus 3, or Galaxy S7 , and we’ve teamed up with uSwitch to round up the best bang-for-buck deals around. So with no further ado...
Best for data
Keen on trawling the internet for adorable cat videos? Maybe fancy catching up on a bit of telly on the journey into work? To stop you from racking up a phone bill worthy of telling friends about, here are the best data deals - all with links to your preferred SIM size.
Three
- 30GB - 4G
- 200 Minutes
- Unlimited Texts
Get the Three deal here for £18.00 a month on Nano SIM | Micro SIM | Standard SIM
Virgin
- 20GB - 4G (data rollover)
- Unlimited Texts
- 5000 Minutes
Get the Vodafone deal here for £15.00 a month on Multi SIM
talkmobile
- 12GB Data - 3G
- 5000 Minutes
- 5000 Texts
Get the talkmobile deal here for £12.00 a month on Multi SIM
Best for Value
Saving up for a holiday? Maybe a new car? Make sure you're not wasting money on your phone bill - here are the best SIM-only deals in terms of value for money.
FreedomPop
- 1.25GB Data - 4G
- 1250 Minutes
- 1250 Texts
Get the Freedom Pop deal here for £4.99 a month on Multi SIM
plusnet
- 2GB - 4G
- 2000 Minutes
- Unlimited Texts
Get the plusnet deal here for £7.50 a month on Multi SIM
iD Mobile
- 1GB Data - 4G
- 250 Minutes
- 5000 Texts
Get the iD Mobile deal here for £5.00 a month on Multi SIM
Best for Minutes
Are you one of those strangely social people who still choose human interaction over texting? Then here are the best deals for you, as we make sure you get the most minutes for your money.
FreedomPop
- Unlimited Minutes
- 2.25GB Data - 4G
- Unlimited Texts
Get the Freedom Pop deal here for £6.99 a month on Multi SIM
plusnet
- 2000 Minutes
- 2GB - 4G
- Unlimited Texts
Get the plusnet deal here for £7.50 a month on Multi SIM
talkmobile
- £20 Amazon gift card
- 1000 Minutes
- 2GB Data - 3G
- 5000 Texts
Get the talkmobile deal here for £7.50 a month on Multi SIM
Best 30 day SIM
If you really lack commitment, or just want to try out a network for a period of time before you commit, these 30 day SIM deals are ideal for you.
FreedomPop
- 1.25GB Data - 4G
- 1250 Minutes
- 1250 Texts
Get the Freedom Pop deal here for £4.99 a month on Multi SIM
plusnet
- 2GB - 4G
- 2000 Minutes
- Unlimited Texts
Get the plusnet deal here for £7.50 a month on Multi SIM
iD Mobile
- 4GB Data - 4G
- 500 Minutes
- 5000 Texts
Get the iD Mobile deal here for £10.00 a month on Multi SIM
