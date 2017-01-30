The best SIM free smartphone deals - February 2017

There has never been a better time to be a smartphone fan, or buy one SIM free.
From the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, to the Galaxy 7 Edge and bang-for-buck OnePlus 3T, we've got more powerful innards, super-sharp cameras and pixel-packed screens to dive into than ever before.
They can be rather hard on your wallet though - especially if you're the sort to update to a shiny new handset each and every year.
Luckily for you, we've rounded up the best SIM free deals for the hottest smartphones around based on our Top 10 Smartphones.
So sit back, relax, and choose your new best friend, and then check out our SIM Only deals page:
These SIM free phones can easily be paired with a SIM Only contract, and we've also taken the liberty of rounding up the best ones for you here.
Not quite the affordable flagship killer any more, but if you're short on cash, this is still the smartphone to get.
Get the OnePlus 3T here for £400.00
How do you trump the best phone of 2015? You make it again, but better. A near £300 price gap means the OnePlus 3 is a better buy though.
Get the Galaxy S7 here from Amazon for £418.61, saving over £150
The best iPhone camera ever, best iPhone screen ever and excellent battery life - there's no better iOS choice.
Get the iPhone 7 Plus from Amazon for £693.55
Basically, the same phone as the standard Galaxy S7, but with the added pizzazz of a curved screen and superior battery life.
Get the Galaxy S7 Edge from Amazon for £517.00, saving over £380
HTC’s flagship comeback excels at the smartphone fundamentals.
Get the HTC 10 from Mobile Phones Direct for £453.99, saving over £115
Forget the headphone furore, the iPhone 7 is a slick update packed with worthwhile new features.
Get the iPhone 7 from Amazon for £569.99
LG's made a new kind of upgradeable smartphone, and we love it.
Get the LG G5 from Argos on eBay for £353.90 - saving £17.00
The king of budget smartphones returns in stonking fashion.
Cheap? Yes. Cheerful? Undoubtedly so!
Get the Smart Prime 7 here for £60.00
This compact iPhone packs a mighty punch.
Get the iPhone SE from Amazon for £349.00