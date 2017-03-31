The best portable Bluetooth speakers under £200

Put your hi-fi in the bin. Take an axe to your floorstanders. Snap that vinyl over your knee. It’s news flash time: portable speakers actually sound good these days.

They’re good enough for 90% of 95% of people’s listening. And yes, that stat is entirely made up.

But the sentiment isn’t. Portable wireless speakers are worth having, and here are the models you should look at.

