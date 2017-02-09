The 12 best Oculus Rift games available now

It's here! It's here! Proper virtual reality is now purchasable by all - and there are plenty of games to go with it.
If you've read our Oculus Rift review, bought yourself a Rift and are still wondering which games you should get immediately, allow us to set you on the right path, right here, right now.
Oh, and there's a nice video that we made a little while ago to show you our five launch favourites. Aren't you lucky.
That's enough waffle: get Rifting!
Eve Valkyrie
We've played this one a number of times now, and the latest build keeps it firmly at the top of our most-wanted list. It's a dogfighting spin-off from the huge (and hugely complicated) Eve MMO, and it's ludicrously gorgeous, fast and exciting.
Multiplayer is at the heart of the game, with teams of fighters facing off against each other, but CCP has confirmed that there's also a single-player story mode and another mode dedicated to simply exploring the game's beautiful recreation of outer space.
Battles are awesomely dramatic, beginning with a Battlestar Galactica-like launch from a huge battleship and involving seat-of-your-pants chases through fleets of cruisers.
CCP considers the Founder's Pack to essentially be an early access title, with developments and tweaks being made on the fly, but it already seems pretty fully formed and has enough unlockable content - from ships to weapons to cosmetic customisations - to keep you hooked for a very long time.
Price: £44.99
The Climb
We've been fans of The Climb since first playing it at the end of last year, and this latest version confirms it's an absolute corker.
Essentially a free climbing simulator, The Climb allows you to scale huge heights in the most beautiful locations without ever leaving your house. It's a seriously good looking game that manages to really capture the essence of free climbing, without giving you too much vertigo.
It feels surprisingly natural when played with the gamepad, while Oculus Touch takes it to a whole new level of immersion, requiring you to reach for holds and get moving to make those ledges.
Price: £39.99
Edge of Nowhere
Edge of Nowhere is a third-person exploration adventure with HP Lovecraft-inspired horror - and, while it might be a little on the short side for some, it's blend of scary story-telling and action make it a must for Rift gamers.
The snowy landscape is beautiful, the caverns creepy, and the creatures inventive and terrifying.
But, while there might be one or two jump scares, it's the games general eeriness that'll make you sweat most over the handful of hours it'll take to complete the story.
Price: £29.99
Dead & Buried
Here's a game that puts the Oculus Touch contollers to their obvious and best use: turning them into six-shooters in a Western.
Shooting it out in a saloon, for example, you're able to duck and hide behind cover, standing up or leaning to fire at your opponents across the bar. Throw in runaway train robberies, co-op action and all sorts of ghostly goings-on and you've got yourself a VR hit worthy of attention.
The game's got an awesome feel to it: aiming is accurate, firing is weighty and there are few things cooler than the reload mechanic, which involves flicking your wrist to the left to empty the cylinder and then right to click it back in.
Things hit their peak in multiplayer, with the option to battle your Rift-owning pals or work with them to fend off creatures.
Price: £29.99