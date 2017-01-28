The best O2 mobile phone deals

Happy with your O2 contract but fancy upgrading to a new smartphone? Then you've landed on the right page.

We've done the research for you, digging out the best current O2 deals on some of the best phones in the world. And for those of you who prefer to buy a handset outright, we've even included a few SIM-only deals for good measure.

The offers all show the total cost of ownership, allowing you to see how much the contract will set you back over the lifetime of the deal.

Read on to find a great deal - and look out for similar articles covering Vodafone, Three and EE very soon.