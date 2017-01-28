The best O2 mobile phone deals

Happy with your O2 contract but fancy upgrading to a new smartphone? Then you've landed on the right page.
We've done the research for you, digging out the best current O2 deals on some of the best phones in the world. And for those of you who prefer to buy a handset outright, we've even included a few SIM-only deals for good measure.
The offers all show the total cost of ownership, allowing you to see how much the contract will set you back over the lifetime of the deal.
Read on to find a great deal
The best O2 Apple deals
Apple iPhone 7 (32GB)
O2's key offer for the 32GB iPhone 7 gives you a massive 3GB of data, for £39.50 a month, and with a £50.00 upfront cost.
- iPhone 7 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £998.00
Get the iPhone 7 (32GB) on O2 for £39.50 a month, plus £50.00 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB)
The main deal for the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus also delivers 3GB of data, for £53.50 a month plus a £19.99 upfront fee.
- iPhone 7 Plus 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1303.99
Get the iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) on O2 for £53.50 a month, plus £19.99 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 6s (32GB)
O2's best 32GB iPhone 6s deal gives you a reasonable amount of data for £28.50 a month, with a £50.00 upfront fee.
- iPhone 6s 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £734.00
Get the iPhone 6s (32GB) on O2 for £28.50 a month, plus a £50.00 upfront fee in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
The best O2 Samsung Galaxy deals
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB)
O2's best Galaxy S7 Edge offering comes in at £26.50 a month, with £140.00 upfront
- Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £935.99
Get the Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB) on O2 for £26.50 a month, and £140.00 for the phone in Black | White | Silver | Gold | Pink Gold
Samsung Galaxy S7 (32GB)
Our favourite 32GB Galaxy S7 deal on O2 gives you a decent amount of data (3GB), for £28.50 a month, with a £50.00 upfront fee.
- Galaxy S7 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £734.00
Get the Galaxy S7 (32GB) on O2 for £28.50 a month, and an upfront cost of £50.00 in Black | Silver | White | Gold | Pink Gold
Samsung Galaxy S6 (32GB)
O2's leading Galaxy S6 deal gives you a reasonable amount of data (3GB), for £25.00 a month.
- Galaxy S6 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £746.00
Get the Galaxy S6 (32GB) on EE for £25.99 a month in Black | White | Gold | Blue
Best of the rest
SIM-only
Suffer from commitment issues? This 2GB £18.00 SIM-only deal should do the trick.
- 2GB data (4G)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Get it for £18.00 per month from O2 in a Multi SIM
This OnePlus 3T deal sports 3GB of data, for just £37.50 a month and £9.99 upfront
- One Plus 3T 64GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £738.00
Get the One Plus 3T (64GB) on O2 for £37.00 a month, plus £9.99 upfront in Grey