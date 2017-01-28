The best O2 mobile phone deals

Looking for a new phone on O2? Here are the best deals around today
Happy with your O2 contract but fancy upgrading to a new smartphone? Then you've landed on the right page.

We've done the research for you, digging out the best current O2 deals on some of the best phones in the world. And for those of you who prefer to buy a handset outright, we've even included a few SIM-only deals for good measure.

The offers all show the total cost of ownership, allowing you to see how much the contract will set you back over the lifetime of the deal.

Read on to find a great deal - and look out for similar articles covering Vodafone, Three and EE very soon.

The best O2 Apple deals

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB)

O2's key offer for the 32GB iPhone 7 gives you a massive 3GB of data, for £39.50 a month, and with a £50.00 upfront cost.

  • iPhone 7 32GB
  • 3GB of 4G UK data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £998.00

Get the iPhone 7 (32GB) on O2 for £39.50 a month, plus £50.00 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold Silver Black

 

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) 

The main deal for the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus also delivers 3GB of data, for £53.50 a month plus a £19.99 upfront fee.

  • iPhone 7 Plus 32GB
  • 3GB of 4G UK data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1303.99

Get the iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) on O2 for £53.50 a month, plus £19.99 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold Silver Black

 

Apple iPhone 6s (32GB)

O2's best 32GB iPhone 6s deal gives you a reasonable amount of data for £28.50 a month, with a £50.00 upfront fee.

  • iPhone 6s 32GB
  • 3GB of 4G UK data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £734.00

Get the iPhone 6s (32GB) on O2 for £28.50 a month, plus a £50.00 upfront fee in Rose Gold Gold Silver Grey

PROMOTED DEALS

The following tablet deals are promoted by O2. For more information about Sponsored and Promoted content on Stuff, click here

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2016

O2 has listed the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2016 tablet for £11.00 a month, with no upfront fee, giving you a £23.99 saving on the upfront cost. 

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2016
  • 500MB of 4G UK data

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £264.00

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2016 on O2 for £11.00 a month

 

Huawei Mediapad T1

The network is carrying the Huawei Mediapad T1 10in tablet with no upfront cost, saving £22.99, on a £11.00 a month deal.

  • Huawei Mediapad T1
  • 500MB of 4G UK data

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £264.00

Get the Huawei Mediapad T1 on O2 for £11.00 a month

Alcatel Plus 10in

O2 is selling this Alcatel Plus 10in tablet with no upfront cost for £14.00 a month and minus the £32.99 fee. 

  • Alcatel Plus 10in
  • 500MB of 4G UK data

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £336.00

Get the Alcatel Plus 10in on O2 for £14.00 a month

The best O2 Samsung Galaxy deals

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB)

O2's best Galaxy S7 Edge offering comes in at £26.50 a month, with £140.00 upfront

    • Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB
    • 3GB of 4G UK data
    • Unlimited minutes
    • Unlimited texts

    TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £935.99

    Get the Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB) on O2 for £26.50 a month, and £140.00 for the phone in Black | White Silver Gold | Pink Gold

     

    Samsung Galaxy S7 (32GB)

    Our favourite 32GB Galaxy S7 deal on O2 gives you a decent amount of data (3GB), for £28.50 a month, with a £50.00 upfront fee.

    • Galaxy S7 32GB
    • 3GB of 4G UK data
    • Unlimited minutes
    • Unlimited texts

    TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £734.00

    Get the Galaxy S7 (32GB) on O2 for £28.50 a month, and an upfront cost of £50.00 in Black | Silver White Gold | Pink Gold

     

    Samsung Galaxy S6 (32GB)

    O2's leading Galaxy S6 deal gives you a reasonable amount of data (3GB), for £25.00 a month.

    • Galaxy S6 32GB
    • 3GB of 4G UK data
    • Unlimited minutes
    • Unlimited texts

    TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £746.00

    Get the Galaxy S6 (32GB) on EE for £25.99 a month in Black | White Gold Blue

    Best of the rest

    SIM-only

    Suffer from commitment issues? This 2GB £18.00 SIM-only deal should do the trick. 

    • 2GB data (4G)
    • Unlimited minutes
    • Unlimited texts

    Get it for £18.00 per month from O2 in a Multi SIM

     

    One Plus 3T

    This OnePlus 3T deal sports 3GB of data, for just £37.50 a month and £9.99 upfront 

    • One Plus 3T 64GB
    • 3GB of 4G UK data
    • Unlimited minutes
    • Unlimited texts

    TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £738.00

    Get the One Plus 3T (64GB) on O2 for £37.00 a month, plus £9.99 upfront in Grey

