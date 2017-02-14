The 15 best HTC Vive games you can download right now

Oculus Rift is great - especially now it's got Touch controllers. The Vive got their first, though, which means it's HTC's machine that's currently winning the VR war.
While both Rift and Vive have Steam support - with its whole section dedicated to virtual reality - Vive is the product of collaboration between HTC and Valve, so it tends to benefit more from the raft of Steam titles.
But how do you narrow down that long, long list to the essential games that you can download right now? Why, you simply continue reading this very feature!
Here are the 15 games to download as soon as you get your Vive out of the box.
Additional words by Chris Rowlands
The Lab
Valve’s involvement in making the Vive is most obvious when you play The Lab – a set of mini-games set in an Aperture Science lab.
None are more than a few minutes long but in their simplicity they show Valve has really grasped what VR is all about, whether it’s the subtle vibration of the controllers as you hold an arrow tense and ready to fire in Longbow, or the way you put a jelly-like globe on your head in order to launch each game.
The best one is Aperture Robot Repair, a Portal-like experience, complete with an appearance from a worse-for-wear Atlas from the second game, that’s both laugh-out-loud funny and staggeringly well put together. More like this please, Valve.
Price: £free
EVE: Valkyrie
We've played this one a number of times now, and the latest build keeps it firmly at the top of our most wanted list. It's a dogfighting spin-off from the huge (and hugely complicated) Eve MMO, and it's ludicrously gorgeous, fast and exciting.
Multiplayer is at the heart of the game, with teams of fighters facing off against each other - though there's also a single-player story mode, and another mode dedicated to simply exploring the game's beautiful recreation of outer space.
Battles are awesomely dramatic, beginning with a Battlestar Galactica-like launch from a huge battleship and involving seat of your pants chases through fleets of cruisers.
Price: £49.99
Star Wars: Trials on Tatooine
You’re standing by a landing pad on the desert planet of Tatooine when the Millennium Falcon lands just feet away. R2D2 rolls out while Han Solo tells you over the radio (you never see him in person) that he's delivering a gift from Luke Skywalker.
After a spectacular strafing run by a Tie Fighter, said gift - a lightsaber - pops out of the wee droid’s hatch. As stormtroopers disembark from a nearby shuttle, you grab it and instinctively start deflecting their fire back at them.
After a couple of minutes of what is undeniably the coolest gaming experience you’ve ever had, Han gets the Falcon’s guns online and finishes off the remaining troopers. Then he flies away, the demo is over, and you struggle to wipe the smile off your face for a week.
Yes, Trials on Tatooine is short (it's basically a demo of what Vive can do) but it's a great way to channel your inner Jedi. Oh, and it's free.
Price: £free
Fantastic Contraption
Perched on a grassy platform, floating high in the sky with nothing but a green, cat-shaped toolbox for company, your job is to assemble a machine to move Thing A to Place B. Sounds easy, right?
Well, despite the cutesy visuals, Fantastic Contraption doesn’t hold your hand. We spent far longer than we’d care to admit manipulating and maneuvering items before frustratingly sending our machine trundling off the edge to its doom.
Playing Fantastic Contraption is a bit like being inside one of those physics-based mobile games like Cut the Rope or Contre Jour, while some truly ingenious mechanics show how VR could really revolutionise how we play games: to access menus you pick up and put on an in-game helmet, which temporarily changes what you can see.
Price: £22.99
Audioshield
Imagine a cross between Guitar Hero and Fruit Ninja and you’ve almost got Audioshield – a rhythm game that’s powered by the music on your hard drive or tracks pulled in from Soundcloud.
With a shield in each hand, the game turns the tunes into volleys of coloured blobs that you must fend off with the shield of the corresponding colour.
Clearing an incoming flock of the same colour with a sweep of your arm is oddly satisfying and being able to add your own songs means its lifespan is essentially infinite.
Price: £14.99