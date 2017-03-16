The best HTC mobile phone deals

HTC has a habit of making lovely phones, right back from the days of the the original Android phone the G1 up to last year's HTC 10. And it's continued that form with its two latest phones, the HTC U Ultra and U Play.
The HTC U Ultra is a gorgeous smartphone to behold, with some rather special tricks all of its own, while the U Play is a mobile that looks and feels expensive enough for its £400 price tag.
Once you've read up on them you'll quite possibly want to buy one and we can help you out there.
HTC U Ultra: All the best deals
HTC U Ultra: All the best deals
SIM free
- HTC U Ultra 64GB
Get the HTC U Ultra (64GB) here SIM free for £584.99
iD Mobile
The Carphone Warehouse mobile phone network that runs from Three has the U Ultra 64GB with 4GB of data, for £37.99 a month and £49.99 upfront fee.
- 4GB of 4G UK data (roaming allowance)
- 2000 minutes
- 5000 texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £864.00
Get the HTC U Ultra (64GB) on iD Mobile for £37.99 a month, plus £49.99 upfront in Black | White | Blue | Pink
EE
EE's most outstanding U Ultra 64GB deal delivers a rather good 7GB of data, at a monthly cost of £35.99 and £50.00 upfront cost.
- Free Apple music for six months
- Free BT sport for three months
- 7GB of 4G UK data (triple speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £913.76
Get the HTC U Ultra (64GB) on EE for £35.99 a month, plus £50.00 upfront in Black | White | Blue | Pink
Vodafone
The leading Big Red offer with the HTC Ultra 64GB comes with 3GB for £37.00 a month, with an upfront fee of £32.99.
- 3GB of 4K UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £920.99
Get the HTC U Ultra (64GB) on Vodafone for £37.00 a month, and £32.99 upfront in Black | Blue
O2
O2's key deal for the HTC U Ultra 64GB provides 3GB of data, for £39.50 a month, and with a £25.00 upfront cost.
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £973.00
Get the HTC U Ultra (64GB) on O2 for £39.59 a month, plus £25.00 upfront in Black | White | Blue | Pink
HTC U Play: All the best deals
HTC U Play: All the best deals
SIM free
- HTC U Play 32GB
Get the HTC U Play (32GB) here SIM free for £373.99
EE
The leading EE deal with the HTC U Play 32GB provides 3GB of data, costing £25.99 a month.
- Free Apple music for six months
- Free BT sport for three months
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £623.76
Get the HTC U Play (32GB) on EE for £25.99 a month in Black | White | Blue | Pink
O2
O2's best deal for the HTC U Play 32GB delivers 3GB of data, for £26.50 a month.
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £636.00
Get the HTC U Play (32GB) on O2 for £26.50 a month in Black | White | Blue | Pink
iD Mobile
Carphone Warehouse's own network has the U Play with 2GB of data, for £25.99 a month and £19.99 upfront fee.
- 2GB of 4G UK data
- 600 minutes
- 5000 texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £643.75
Get the HTC U Play (32GB) on iD Mobile for £25.99 a month, plus £19.99 upfront in Black | White | Blue | Pink
Vodafone
Big Red's must have HTC U Play 32GB offer sports 3GB of data for a monthly cost of £28.00.
- 3GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £672.00
Get the HTC U Play (32GB) on Vodafone for £28.00 a month in Black | White | Blue | Pink
