The best EE mobile phone deals

Content with your EE contract and network but are looking to upgrading to a new smartphone? Then you've come to the right place.

We've done the heavy lifting for you, sifting out the best current EE deals on some of the best phones in the world. And for those of you who prefer to buy a handset outright, we've even included a few SIM-only deals for good measure.

These deals all highlight the total cost of ownership, allowing you to see how much the contract will set you back over the lifetime of the deal.

Read on to find a great deal - and look out for similar articles covering O2, Vodafone, and Three very soon.