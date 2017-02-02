The best EE mobile phone deals

Content with your EE contract and network but are looking to upgrading to a new smartphone? Then you've come to the right place.
We've done the heavy lifting for you, sifting out the best current EE deals on some of the best phones in the world. And for those of you who prefer to buy a handset outright, we've even included a few SIM-only deals for good measure.
These deals all highlight the total cost of ownership, allowing you to see how much the contract will set you back over the lifetime of the deal.
Read on to find a great deal - and look out for similar articles covering O2, Vodafone, and Three very soon.
The best EE Samsung Galaxy deals
Samsung S7 Edge
EE's data-crazy Galaxy S7 Edge deal comes with 5GB of 4G data, which should be enough for even the most obsessive YouTubers to cope with.
- Free BT Sport for three months
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB
- 5GB of 4G UK data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £882.76
Get the Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB) on EE for £35.99 a month, and £19.00 for the phone in Black | Gold
Samsung S7
The best EE offer for the 32GB Galaxy S7 gives you a whole host of data - 5GB - all for a monthly cost of £30.99.
- Free BT Sport for three months
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB
- 5GB of 4G UK data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £743.76
Get the Galaxy S7 (32GB) on EE for £30.99 a month in Black | Gold | Pink Gold | White
Samsung S6
EE's most outstanding deal for the Galaxy S6 gives you a massive 3GB of data, for £25.99 a month with no upfront fee.
- Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £623.76
Get the Galaxy S6 (32GB) on EE for £25.99 a month in Black | Gold | White | Blue
The best EE Apple deals
Apple iPhone 7
This offer for the 32GB iPhone 7 gives you a decent 10GB of data, for a monthly cost of £40.99, and with no upfront cost.
- Free Apple music for six months
- Free BT sport for six months
- iPhone 7 32GB
- 10GB of 4G UK data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £983.76
Get the iPhone 7 (32GB) on EE for £40.99 a month in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
EE's outstanding deal for the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus delivers a reasonable 10GB of data, for a monthly cost of £45.99, with no upfront cost.
- Free Apple music for six months
- Free BT sport for six months
- iPhone 7 Plus 32GB
- 10GB of 4G UK data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1103.76
Get the iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) on EE for £45.99 in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 6s
The EE key offering for the 32GB iPhone 6s gives you a more-than-useful 3GB of data, for a monthly cost of £25.99, with a £25.00 upfront fee.
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three momths
- iPhone 6s 32GB
- 3GB of 4G UK data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £648.76
Get the iPhone 6s (32GB) on EE for £25.99 a month, plus £25.00 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
The best EE SIM Only deal
SIM-only
Suffer from commitment issues or happy with your current phone? EE is offering a 15GB SIM for £20.00 a month, with a £70 Amazon voucher.
- 15GB data (4G)
- 500 minutes
- Unlimited texts