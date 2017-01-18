Beat the App Store price rise: save over £50 on these apps

With Sterling getting a kicking after the UK decided to stomp off from the EU in a huff, prices are going up. In October, it was Apple hardware; but over the next seven days, App Store prices are being ‘rebalanced’.

What this means for you is apps and games (along with in-app purchases) will cost more. Had your eye on an app that costs eight quid? It’ll be a tenner before long. And if you’re an Android fan about to gloat, be mindful that Google Play pricing is more dynamic than Apple’s and apps for you have mostly already been pricier for a while.

To help soften the blow, Stuff’s rounded up its favourite apps and games at the more spendy end of the scale. Buy them all and you’ll save fifty quid over grabbing the same when the prices have shot up. And even if you only get one, you’ll save enough for a swift half to help drown your sorrows about all future apps and games being more expensive.