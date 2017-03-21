Apple iPad 9.7 (2017) vs Apple iPad Air 2: What's the difference?

Perhaps predictably, given the lack of pomp about the launch, this update to the iPad is relatively slim on major changes.

The biggest upgrade is to the processor: the 9.7-inch iPad gets Apple’s A9 chip, up from the A8X on the iPad Air 2. This should mean speedier, more efficient performance that’s closer to the power delivered by the A9X in the iPad Pro models.

Elsewhere, the screen is still a 9.7-inch Retina number, as on the iPad Air 2, albeit the new iPad’s display is brighter - though by how much remains to be seen. That’s probably one for a hands-on side-by-side.

Whether to accommodate that new chip or to make it a little sturdier, the updated iPad is also marginally deeper – at 7.5mm, up from 6.1mm on the iPad Air 2 – and 32g heavier.