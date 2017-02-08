About time: 9 reasons to be excited about Android Wear 2.0

It’s been so long since Google first showed us Android Wear 2.0 in May 2016 that we were starting to consider skipping smartwatches and moving straight to microchip implants.

Fortunately, just as we were preparing our wrist for a biohacking experiment, Google has brought the good news – an official date for the Android Wear rollout, plus some extra details on the new treats it will bring.

So whether you’re clutching a Huawei Watch or just wondering if Android Wear 2.0 is interesting enough to move ‘smartwatch’ towards the top of your tech purchases wallchart, read on…