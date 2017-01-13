The 9 games that will make you want a Nintendo Switch

We caught a few glimpses of what Nintendo had in store for Switch games last October, but earlier this morning, the company finally showed its full hand.

Now we know exactly what will get us to pull out our credit cards, and it starts with a little something called The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in March and extends on to the likes of Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and quite a bit more.

Wondering what'll be worth playing on the Switch in the coming months? Here's a look at the biggest games shown today, and be sure to read our roundup of the biggest new info that came out of Nintendo's stream – including the release date and price. And then come back later today for our hands-on impressions of the system and some of the biggest games!