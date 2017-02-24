8 things you need to know about the Nintendo Switch console

The stakes couldn't be higher for Nintendo’s Switch. After the Wii U tanked harder than Arnold Schwarzenegger in an 80s blockbuster, there is the very real prospect that this could be the last console it makes. So is this ‘game over’ for the maker of the SNES, Wii and GameBoy? Don't be so sure about that.

For all the millions of marketing dollars spent on saying otherwise, the PS4 and Xbox One are basically the same thing: a big, powerful box that sits under your TV forever. Compared to these static beasts, Nintendo’s Switch is very different.

You can play it at home while slouched on a couch - or pluck it from its dock for some real magic: you simply carry on playing. That means a full blown Mario adventure on your journey into work, a sojourn with Zelda on your lunchbreak and an evening with Mario Kart when you need to show who's king of your own castle.

Sounds like the old Nintendo you know and love, right? New, inventive and - most of all - fun. Well, we've taken a long hard and exclusive look at the Switch to find out. Read on for everything you need to know about this unique console.