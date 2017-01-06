8 Android alternatives to Super Mario Run

Super Mario Run is a great addition to your mobile gaming arsenal. It’s fast, easy to pick up and a challenge to master, and despite what some idiots with no appreciation for the value of things might say, it's an absolute bargain at £7.99.

In fact, our only beef with Mario's first outing on mobile is that it's currently only available on iOS devices. We do now know that it's on its way to Android, but there's not yet a date for the release. How on Earth are us Android users going to pass the time until it arrives?!

Never fear: we’re here to help you scratch that platforming itch with this selection of awesome Android alternatives to Nintendo’s headline-grabbing plumbing simulator. If it's 2D, involves lots of jumping and brilliant, it's here.