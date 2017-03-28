The 7 best Google Home party tricks - and 4 things it can't do in the UK (yet)

We couldn't wait, so we jumped the gun and imported a Google Home from the States last year. Luckily, that hassle won't be yours to share - Home will be arriving in the UK on 6 April for £129.
But what exactly will you be able to do with Google's answer to the Amazon Echo? Fling videos to your TV via Chromecast? Command a robot vacuum to sweep your flat? Affirmative on both, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
We've had a play with the UK version of Google Home to bring you this - our seven favourite things Google Home will be able to do over here, and four surprising omissions that might just convince you to reign in your gadget-buying impulses on 6 April.
The 7 coolest things you can do with Google Home...
Sure, Google Home can tell you the news, order you an Uber or update your shopping list - but relations and pets will only emit an audible gasp when you ask it to..
1) Order a robot vacuum to clean your flat
No, it's not our thirst for power, nor a desire to rule over robotic underlings – truth be told, we're just lazy and can't be bothered to sweep the flat ourselves. Or get up and press a button, either.
Neato has just equipped its Connected line of robot sweepers (which we're big fans of) with Google Home integration. This means you can ask the Google Assistant to send one out for an on-the-spot touch-up, schedule a cleaning cycle, find your vacuum when it goes missing, and check its battery. If self-propelled cleaning robots weren't futuristic enough for you, this enhancement ought to seal the deal.
2) Talk to your lights
If you have connected lights all around your flat, then Google Home becomes all the more helpful. Home has native support for Philips Hue and SmartThings-compatible light bulbs, while LIFX bulbs can be used by creating or using an existing, free IFTTT applet. Native support for LIFX is coming soon, as well.
IFTTT can also be used to create customized commands for all three of those systems, letting you create a custom trigger word – like "Good morning" to turn your lights on at 10% brightness. You can also change the colour of lights, or better yet, trigger "Party Time" to get a looping rotation of different lights for your next bash.
3) Build a voice-controlled Sonos equivalent
OK, so it won't be a real Sonos system, but Google Home is a considerably cheaper way to get voice-controlled, multi-room music if you already have a bunch of speakers that play nicely with Chromecast dongles.
Google's own help page has a detailed walkthrough of the process: essentially, you'll create groups of speakers within the mobile app, and then you can cast music to those speaker groups using your voice commands. You can also play different songs in different groups (for example, downstairs and bedroom), though not with streaming services like Spotify, which don't support multiple streams from one account.
You'll need Cast-connected hardware throughout the flat, but given how cheap and effective the Chromecast Audio is for adding a connected touch to "dumb" speakers, it's almost certainly still cheaper than a proper Sonos setup. And you'll have the satisfaction of beating all your mates who are waiting for the Alexa-Sonos tech wedding of the year...
4) Be your virtual sommelier
Bad wine pairings are the kind of rookie mistake that can ruin a date – or at least muddle a seriously great piece of meat. Luckily, Google Home is here to be your own in-house sommelier, available at your beck and call and not costing you a cent in salary.
Simply tell Google Assistant, "I want to talk to my Wine Guide," and Home will deliver perfect vino recommendations based on what you're eating. And if you're in the mood for a cocktail afterwards, you can "Ask Tender" for recipes and suggestions on the spot.
5) Bring voice control to Netflix
One of Google Home's coolest tricks is undoubtedly the ability to fling content onto a nearby TV through the power of your voice. Netflix and YouTube are currently compatible, with more services hopefully being added soon, and all you'll need is a TV with a Chromecast attached or built-in Chromecast tech.
Google's how-to will help you get your TV setup in the app, and from there, you'll be able to say "Hey Google, watch Stranger Things on TV," or "Play Drake music videos on Chromecast". Voice commands also let you navigate through Netflix and YouTube once you're up and running with content, although you can't yet specifiy which episode you'd like it to start playing. Still, it'll help give your smartphone a rest for once.
6) Tell your heating to turn up a notch
Finding your flat a bit nippy while curled up in bed? The last thing you want to do is get up, let alone momentarily blind yourself in the dark by grabbing your phone to bump the heat. Luckily, Google Home lets you talk directly to your connected thermostat.
As of now, Home is compatible with Nest, SmartThings, and Honeywell Total Connect Comfort devices - and Tado has just announced that its smart heating system, including its multi-zone radiator thermostats, will start talking to Google Home from summer 2017.
Once you're all set up, there's a range of voice commands available for them all – you can raise or lower the temperature, switch heating/cooling modes, hear the current temperature or setting, and more. Comfort at your command!
7) Create your own commands
Fancy yourself a power user? Want to dig deeper into what Google Home can do beyond fiddling with your lights and thermostat? Creating custom commands ought to do the trick.
Thanks to a handy Android app called AutoVoice and another called Tasker, you can build your own custom voice commands for Google Home. It's a bit more complex than something like IFTTT, but the wide-open design means you can tap into a world of automation abilities. Want to hear and reply to text messages solely via voice? Fling media to your TV from Kodi via voice commands? Make it happen with AutoVoice.
And 4 things it can't do in the UK (yet)...
Did someone say deal-breaker? Here are four missing Google Home powers that might convince you to hold off on April 6...
1) Get your shopping
One of the biggest differences between Google Home and the Amazon Echo (at least in the UK) is shopping. Google announced in the US last month that Home could now let its gloriously lazy owners order essentials from Google Express retailers like Costco and Walgreens, but there'll be no such arrangement in the UK (for now).
Amazon's Echo, meanwhile, lets Prime subscribers bark orders for products and check on their delivery, all without reaching for a smartphone or laptop.
Still, if you'd rather let your hands do the shopping, Google Home does match the Echo in letting you add items to a shopping list by voice. It stores them in the Google Keep app and makes separate entries for each item, even when you've reeled off a long old list. Take note, Siri...
2) Replace your radio alarm
Still have a classic clock radio by the bedside? Like to wake comfortably to tunes rather than a blaring blast of horribleness? Unfortunately, Google Home isn't yet equipped to handle that need.
You can set a standard alarm, but you can't yet choose a radio station to come on at the same time. It's not impossible, as some intrepid Reddit tinkerer has shown with extensive work and certain services, but there's no easy option for the layman. Still, at least Google Home now happily streams BBC radio stations, which was surely a prerequisite for it being allowed into the UK.
3) Control your Sonos system
We know, we just told you that you could skip the big Sonos splurge via Google Home and some Chromecasts. But maybe you already have a Sonos system or don't want to settle for less. Hey, we hear you: they're fantastic.
Unfortunately, there's no direct way to control a Sonos system via Google Home voice commands, and there aren't yet any official plans in the pipeline yet (unlike Amazon's Alexa). If it's Sonos voice control you want, Alexa-packing Echo Dots are likely to be your best bet.
4) Support multiple users
Assuming you don't live alone, there's a fair chance that every human in your home with a double-digit age probably has a different Google account – and with that come different preferences, favourites, and history, especially for something like YouTube.
Sadly, Google Home doesn't have any way of easily swapping between accounts. Ideally, it would be amazing if the Google Assistant could someday switch accounts based on the speaking voice, but we'd take something much more rudimentary in the meantime. That's not possible yet, but Google did tell us this is something it's working on.