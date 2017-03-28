The 7 best Google Home party tricks - and 4 things it can't do in the UK (yet)

We couldn't wait, so we jumped the gun and imported a Google Home from the States last year. Luckily, that hassle won't be yours to share - Home will be arriving in the UK on 6 April for £129.

But what exactly will you be able to do with Google's answer to the Amazon Echo? Fling videos to your TV via Chromecast? Command a robot vacuum to sweep your flat? Affirmative on both, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

We've had a play with the UK version of Google Home to bring you this - our seven favourite things Google Home will be able to do over here, and four surprising omissions that might just convince you to reign in your gadget-buying impulses on 6 April.