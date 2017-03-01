The 6 things we love about the Nintendo Switch - and the 6 things we don't

Much has been made of the relative paucity of launch games for Switch, but in the realm of quality over quantity, Nintendo's game is a strong one.

Zelda at launch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe next month and Super Mario Odyssey in December - that's all three of Nintendo's big titles on Switch within the first nine months. Bonzer!

Sure, you can play Zelda on Wii U and Mario Kart 8 has been available on that console for a couple of years, but these are stone-cold bangers that demand to be played in the best way possible - and that's on Switch. On the bus if you so fancy.

What's more, the lesser-known titles that contribute to the Switch's launch line-up are actually very good. We're particularly keen on Fast RMX and Shovel Knight: Torment of Spector, and you've not lived if you've not milked a cow on 1-2 Switch.