The 5 ways you can control the Nintendo Switch

We’ve tried the Nintendo Switch and it’s quite the clever console.

Sure, you can berate the meagre launch lineup, but Nintendo has delivered in the Switch a gaming system that’s truly modular.

How so? You can use the Switch in no fewer than five ways - from thrusting Joy-Cons at the telly to tapping it as a tablet.

If you ask us, the idea of five people playing the same game in multiplayer, each controlling the Switch in a different way, is pretty cool.

What are the five ways? Read on and be enlightened.